38L SolarDOM with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill

38L SolarDOM with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill

MA3884VC

38L SolarDOM with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill

(0)
Microwaves : 38L SolarDOM with Charcoal Lighting Heater™ MA3884VC

Charcoal Lighting Heater™

True Oven with Bottom Grill

Round Cavity

The Reason to buy

LG Microwave Oven History

Charcoal Lighting Heater

The Charcoal Lighting Heater enables food to absorb heat faster and deeper, browning the outside crispy and the inside juicy, just like the natural charcoal grilling in the outdoor camping. It also saves time by up to 30% and energy by up to 20% thanks to “No Preheating” process.

Bottom Grill

LG's SolarDOM gives you a true oven quality with Bottom Grill. Unlike the conventional convection products, it adds heat not only from the back but also from the bottom, which gives taste-cooking just like traditional oven. (Tested by LGA, a German test institute) It is the best choice for the food which requires bottom grilling.

Round Cavity

Most of the dishes are round, why not oven? LG’s unique Round Cavity takes in larger dishes with a maximum diameter. It also concentrate energy directly on food (up to 25% more intensive) and distribute microwave evenly. “No Inner Corners” gives an extra benefit of easier cleaning.
All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    No

  • Country of Origin

    No

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Door Design

    Smog

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Free Standing

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    38

  • Type

    Convection

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Add 30 Seconds

    No

  • Child Lock

    No

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Eco-on

    No

  • Heater Type

    Charcoal , Sheath

  • Humidity Sensor

    No

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

    1900

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

    1650 / 2350

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    2300

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    1600 / 1100 / 700

  • How to Cook

    No

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1650

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    38

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    No

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    Φ406

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Outside

  • Control Type

    Button and Dial

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    Yes

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    Yes

  • Warm

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Design

    No

  • Door Open Type

    Pull Down

  • Trim Kit (Sold Separately)

    No

  • Cavity Design

    Stainless Steel Round

  • Door Color

    Silver

  • Door Glass Design

    No

  • Exterior Design

    No

  • Interior Color

    No

  • Outcase Color

    Silver

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Shipping Weight (kg)

    20.5

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    394 x 262 x 378

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    610 x 447 x 559

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    527 x 395 x 469

  • Product Weight (kg)

    16.5

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

  • Drawer Type

    No

  • Warming Drawer Levels

    No

  • Warming Drawer Temperature (℃)

    No

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230 / 50

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Pan (Ea)

    No

  • Cook Book (Ea)

    Yes

  • Crispy Tray (Ea)

    No

  • Enamel Tray (Ea)

    No

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    No

  • Grill Tray (Ea)

    No

  • High Rack (Ea)

    Yes

  • Low Rack (Ea)

    Yes

  • Metal Tray (Ea)

    Yes

  • Oven Gloves (Ea)

    No

  • Racks (Ea)

    No

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    Yes

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    Yes

  • Steam Bowl (Ea)

    Yes

  • Steam Chef (Ea)

    Yes

  • User Manual (Ea)

    Yes

  • Water Tank (Ea)

    No

  • Water Tray (Ea)

    No

