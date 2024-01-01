We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38L SolarDOM with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill
The Reason to buy
LG Microwave Oven History
Charcoal Lighting Heater
Bottom Grill
Round Cavity
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
No
-
Country of Origin
No
-
Door Color
Stainless Steel
-
Door Design
Smog
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Installation Type
Free Standing
-
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
-
Oven Capacity (L)
38
-
Type
Convection
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Clock
Yes
-
Add 30 Seconds
No
-
Child Lock
No
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
-
EasyClean
No
-
Kitchen Timer
No
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Turntable On/Off
No
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Eco-on
No
-
Heater Type
Charcoal , Sheath
-
Humidity Sensor
No
-
Cavity Light Type
LED
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)
1900
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
1650 / 2350
-
Convection Power Consumption (W)
2300
-
Grill Power Consumption (W)
1600 / 1100 / 700
-
How to Cook
No
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1650
-
Microwave Power Levels
5
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
900
-
Oven Capacity (L)
38
-
Smart Inverter
No
-
Total Power Consumption (W)
No
-
Turntable Size (mm)
Φ406
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
LED
-
Control Location
Outside
-
Control Type
Button and Dial
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
No
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
No
-
Bake
No
-
Convection Bake
No
-
Defrost
Yes
-
Dehydrate
No
-
Grill
Yes
-
Inverter Defrost
No
-
Melt
No
-
Memory Cook
No
-
Proof
No
-
Roast
No
-
Sensor Cook
No
-
Sensor Reheat
No
-
Slow Cook
No
-
Soften
No
-
Speed Convection
No
-
Speed Grill
No
-
Stage Cooking
No
-
Steam Cook
Yes
-
Warm
No
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Design
No
-
Door Open Type
Pull Down
-
Trim Kit (Sold Separately)
No
-
Cavity Design
Stainless Steel Round
-
Door Color
Silver
-
Door Glass Design
No
-
Exterior Design
No
-
Interior Color
No
-
Outcase Color
Silver
-
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
20.5
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
394 x 262 x 378
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
610 x 447 x 559
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
527 x 395 x 469
-
Product Weight (kg)
16.5
DRAWER FEATURES
-
Drawer Time Control
No
-
Drawer Type
No
-
Warming Drawer Levels
No
-
Warming Drawer Temperature (℃)
No
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
900
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230 / 50
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
SmartDiagnosis
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
-
Air Fry Pan (Ea)
No
-
Cook Book (Ea)
Yes
-
Crispy Tray (Ea)
No
-
Enamel Tray (Ea)
No
-
Glass Tray (Ea)
No
-
Grill Tray (Ea)
No
-
High Rack (Ea)
Yes
-
Low Rack (Ea)
Yes
-
Metal Tray (Ea)
Yes
-
Oven Gloves (Ea)
No
-
Racks (Ea)
No
-
Rotate Ring (Ea)
Yes
-
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
Yes
-
Steam Bowl (Ea)
Yes
-
Steam Chef (Ea)
Yes
-
User Manual (Ea)
Yes
-
Water Tank (Ea)
No
-
Water Tray (Ea)
No
