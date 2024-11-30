Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
MS3032JAS

Front

There is a microwave oven in the kitchen and icons representing three key features.

Effortless cleaning, spotless results

EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.

There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.

*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).

Minimalist design, practical space utilization

With its sleek design and compact size, it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen decor, while offering ample space for tall or wide dishes.

A graphic consisting of lines to describe the reduced size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.

Brilliance meets functionality: LED lamp and practical design

The interior white LED lamp illuminates the food's status more brightly for easy monitoring. Operate the NeoChef™ with a simple touch of your finger on its smooth surface.

The food is cooked inside with LED function in the kitchen where the lights are off.

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    30

  • Type

    Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Eco-on

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    No

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1350

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    30

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1350

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    305

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Panel Touch

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • Door Open Type

    Side Swing

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Shipping Weight (kg)

    15.4

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    359.0 x 218.0 x 378.5

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    596 x 348 x 460

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    508 x 290 x 400

  • Product Weight (kg)

    12.7

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

