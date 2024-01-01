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20L NeoChef™ Solo Microwave Oven in Black Finish

20L NeoChef™ Solo Microwave Oven in Black Finish

MS2032GAS
Front view of a compact NeoChef microwave ms2032gas, a slim microwave design with 20L capacity, perfect for any kitchens.
front view
front view
detail view
detail view
detail view
side view
side view
side view
side view
side view
Front view of a compact NeoChef microwave ms2032gas, a slim microwave design with 20L capacity, perfect for any kitchens.
front view
front view
detail view
detail view
detail view
side view
side view
side view
side view
side view

Key Features

  • 99.99% Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™
  • Slim Design
  • Internal LED Lamp

There is a microwave oven in neutral coloured kitchen and icons representing three key features.

Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Coating

EasyClean™ interior coating* makes cleaning simple and convenient.

There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that it is easy to clean inside.

*Tested by SGS. Product image for graphical representation purposes only. Actual model appearance may vary from that shown.

Compact Design

Sleek on the outside. Roomy on the inside.

A graphic consisting of lines to describe compact size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.

Easy operation and LED Lighting

Easily +/- cook time with a simple touch. Interior white LED lamp for easy visibility.

LG microwave with vegetable dish heating, control panel shows 03:30 with a hand icon indicating touch operation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Is the LG Microwave Oven difficult to clean?

Cleaning our LG Microwave Oven is simple. The interior features anti-bacterial EasyClean coating, making cleaning convenient. Additionally, removable components such as the turntable and grease filter can be easily washed with soap and water.

Does the LG Microwave Oven require maintenance?

Regular maintenance on our LG Microwave Ovens is strongly recommended to ensure optimal performance and longevity is achieved. This includes wiping down the exterior, cleaning the interior, checking the door seal for any wear or damage, and ensuring proper ventilation.

Will this Microwave fit in my Kitchen?

Our LG Microwave Ovens come in various sizes and styles to fit different kitchen configurations. Our slim, compact design ensures our Microwaves are sleek on the outside and slim on the inside, designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of kitchen types. Measure your available space and compare it with the microwave's dimensions in the product specifications to ensure a proper fit.

Will this Microwave use a lot of energy?

Our LG Microwave Ovens utilises smart inverter technology and an LED lamp to reduce power consumption while cooking. LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens is designed to be energy efficient as it varies the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions to help reduce energy usage without compromising performance.

What are the benefits of an LG microwave?

Our LG Microwave Ovens boast a variety of features across the range, including multiple cooking presets for various food items, sensor cooking technology for precise cooking results, easy-to-use control panels with LED displays, and conveniently quick one-touch settings with the NeoChef feature.

Can I defrost food evenly with this Microwave?

Our LG Microwave Ovens feature advanced defrosting options powered by smart inverter technology which helps to ensure even and thorough targeted defrosting of frozen foods, preserving their texture and flavor.

Is the Microwave Oven noisy during operation?

Our LG Microwave Ovens are designed with quiet operation in mind, our smart inverter technology is made to minimise noise disturbance whilst you cook your favorite dishes.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Oven Capacity (L)
20
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
454 x 261 x 328
Control Type
Panel Touch
Microwave Power Output (W)
700

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Type

    Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    No

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Eco-on

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    No

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1050

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    700

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1050

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    245

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Panel Touch

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • Door Open Type

    Side Swing

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Shipping Weight (kg)

    11.3

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    317 x 204 x 294

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    540 x 292 x 386

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    454 x 261 x 328

  • Product Weight (kg)

    9.5

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    700

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

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