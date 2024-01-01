19.5" IPS Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Monitors - Protect Eyes with Reader Mode

Reader Mode

Protect Eyes with Reader Mode

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With easy joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
LG Monitors - Offers Stable Image
Flicker Safe

Offers Stable Image

Reducing the flicker level to almost zero, Flicker Safe helps you protect your eyes from exhausting flickers.

LG Monitors - React Faster to The Action

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Dynamic Action Sync mode allows you to instantly react to your opponents and attack them without any display lag. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes in fast-paced games by minimizing input lag.

LG Monitors - Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

Black Stabilizer gives you full visual clarity, even in games where you spend a lot of time in the dark. It synchronizes and brightens the darkest areas, so that you can find enemies hiding in the shadows and shoot first.

LG Monitors - Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com.
*The picture shown for illustration purpose only.
*Actual OnScreen Control may vary due to product enhancement.

LG Minitors - Convenient and Flexible
Wall Mount

Convenient and Flexible

Mount the monitor to suit your work or entertainment set up.
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    19.5

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    2ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    19.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Response Time

    2ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3177 x 0.3070

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    90º(R/L), 65º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    600:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    160

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    360:1

  • Size [cm]

    49.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1366 x 768 at 60Hz

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    589 x 352 x 130

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    463.8 x 366.5 x 181.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    463.8 x 276.4 x 38.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    3.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    2.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2018

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    15.0W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    13.0W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    Depend on Country

  • HDMI

    Depend on Country

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

