19.5" HD+ display
Visual comfort
LG HD+ (1600x900) monitor provides a comfortable working environment for a long time with Flicker Safe, which reduces invisible flickering on the screen.
The image shows a 19.5" LG monitor on a desk, displaying creative content, designed for a comfortable working environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Productivity
19.5" HD+ (1600x900)
75Hz refresh rate
Usability
LG Switch app
Tilt (-5~15°)
Wall Mountable (75x75)
Visual comfort
Flicker Safe
Reader Mode
Color Weakness Mode
Focused visual comfort
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
-
Off
-
On
Color Weakness Mode
Color Weakness Mode adjusts the color palette and contrast, allowing it easy to differentiate between red and green. This is particularly helpful in graphs or comparative data, where users have difficulty distinguishing color differences.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 20U401A in the LG.com Support Menu.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
A stand with adjustable tilt enables a comfortable working environment, helping you sit comfortably for extended periods while working. Moreover, utilizing the Wall Mount feature allows for easy installation of the monitor on the wall.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Tilt range: -5~15°
*The wall mount is not included in the package.
See all ports
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Enjoy smooth gaming
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
19.5
-
Resolution
1600 x 900
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
2ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
19.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
2ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1600 x 900
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2700 x 0.2664
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
90º(R/L), 65º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
600:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
500:1
-
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
49.4
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1600 x 900 at 60Hz
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
589 x 133 x 352
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
463.8 x 364.6x 190
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
463.8 x 276.4 x 38.4
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
3.25
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
2.25
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
1.9
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y24
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
16W (19V, 0.84A)
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
Depend on Country
-
HDMI
Depend on Country
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
Others (Accessory)
User screw (2ea)
-
Power Cord
Depend on Country
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
