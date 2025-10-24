Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
20U401A-B
  • front view
  • -15 degree front view
  • +15 degree front view
  • side view
  • -15 degree side view
  • -15 degree side view with tilt
  • top view
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • rear perspective zoom view
  • close-up view of ports
Key Features

  • 19,5" WSXGA (1600x900) TN Panel
  • 75Hz Refresh Rate
  • 250 Brightness [cd/m²]
  • Super Resolution+
  • 1x D-Sub/VGA; 1x HDMI port
  • Tilt Functionality
More

19.5" HD+ display

Visual comfort

LG HD+ (1600x900) monitor provides a comfortable working environment for a long time with Flicker Safe, which reduces invisible flickering on the screen.

The image shows a 19.5" LG monitor on a desk, displaying creative content, designed for a comfortable working environment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Productivity

19.5" HD+ (1600x900)

75Hz refresh rate

Usability

LG Switch app

Tilt (-5~15°)

Wall Mountable (75x75)

Visual comfort

Flicker Safe

Reader Mode

Color Weakness Mode

Focused visual comfort

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

  • Off

  • On

Color Weakness Mode

Color Weakness Mode adjusts the color palette and contrast, allowing it easy to differentiate between red and green. This is particularly helpful in graphs or comparative data, where users have difficulty distinguishing color differences.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 20U401A in the LG.com Support Menu.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

A stand with adjustable tilt enables a comfortable working environment, helping you sit comfortably for extended periods while working. Moreover, utilizing the Wall Mount feature allows for easy installation of the monitor on the wall.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Tilt range: -5~15°

*The wall mount is not included in the package.

See all ports

HDMI icon.

HDMI1.4

D-sub icon.

D-sub

H/P out icon.

H/P out

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Enjoy smooth gaming

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    19.5

  • Resolution

    1600 x 900

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    2ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    19.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    2ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1600 x 900

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2700 x 0.2664

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    90º(R/L), 65º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    600:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    500:1

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    49.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1600 x 900 at 60Hz

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    589 x 133 x 352

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    463.8 x 364.6x 190

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    463.8 x 276.4 x 38.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    3.25

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    2.25

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    1.9

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    16W (19V, 0.84A)

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    Depend on Country

  • HDMI

    Depend on Country

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Others (Accessory)

    User screw (2ea)

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

