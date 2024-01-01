We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" Full HD Monitor
All Spec
PANEL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Size (Inch)
21.5Inch
-
Size (cm)
54.6cm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2480 x 0.2480mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
150cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
200cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
450:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
600:1
-
Response Time
WW : 1ms (GtG at Faster)
KR,JP : 2ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
90º (R/L), 65º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 75Hz
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
19.7W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
29.0W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
75 x 75mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
with Stand (W x H x D)
509.8 x 359.8 x 181.9 mm
-
without Stand (W x H x D)
509.8 x 305.7 x 38.5 mm
-
Shiping (W x H x D)
640 x 365 x 124 mm
-
Weight with Stand
2.4kg
-
Weight without Stand
2.1kg
-
Weight in Shipping
3.5kg
