31.5" Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

31.5" Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

32MN500M-B

31.5" Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

front view
True Color at Any Angle by Full HD IPS Display
Full HD IPS Display

True Color at Any Angle

IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.
Flicker Safe - Reduces Visual Fatigue
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.
Reader Mode - Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
tearing and stuttering screen without FreeSync Versus clear screen with AMD FreeSync™
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Crosshair
Crosshair

Better Aim

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
OnScreen Control
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Wall Mountable
Wall Mountable

Convenient and Flexible

Mount the monitor to suit your work or entertainment set up.
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3637 x 0.3637

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    813 x 516 x 150

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    729.4 x 513.3 x 209.3

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    729.4 x 430.3 x 45.0

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    27W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

