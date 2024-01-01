We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" Widescreen LCD Monitors
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Monitor
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
22"
-
Panel Type
TFT LCD
-
Resolution
1680x1050
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
300cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
2ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/170
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M Colours
-
PixelPitch()
0.282(H)x0.282(V)mm
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
LIPS(LCD Integrated Power Supply)
-
rmal On(Typ.)
Less than 45W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
Less than 1W
-
DC Off(Max)
Less than 1W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Energy Saving
Yes
-
Safety Certification
Yes
-
EMC Certification
Yes
-
Low Radiation Certification
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
501.7x233.9x423.5mm
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.