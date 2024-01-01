We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19" Widescreen LCD Monitor
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Monitor
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
19"
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
300cd
-
Contrast Ratio
8000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/170
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M Colours
-
PixelPitch()
0.3 x 0.3
-
Surface Treatment
non Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
POWER
-
rmal On(Typ.)
21W
-
DC Off(Max)
1W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Pb Free
Yes
-
Safety Certification
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black matte,Black Glossy,Silver Spray
-
Back Cover Color
Black
-
Stand Color
Black
-
Base Detchable
Yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.3
-
Set (without Stand)
3Kg
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
