22" LED Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
22"
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
10M:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
PixelPitch()
0.248*0.248
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Normal On
26W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W under
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W under
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
Photo effect
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Full HD
yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
511.4 x 135 x 399.3
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.8
-
