We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10" Digital Photo Frame
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Type (x)
Step up
-
Screen Size
10.4"
-
Resolution
800 x 600
-
Aspect Ratio
4:3
-
Brightness (d/m2)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
400:1
-
Response Time(ms)
25ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR>10)
45/60 , 65/65 (U/D, L/R)
-
Lamp Type
CCFL (Without Inverter)
SUPPORTED CONTENTS FORMAT
-
Image
JPEG, BMP
-
Music
MP3
-
Motion
Motion-JPEG, MPEG1, MPEG4(SD)
MEMORY
-
Internal Memory
128M
-
Memory Card
CF, SD, MMC, xD, MS, MS-Pro
INTERFACE
-
USB A-Type (USB Memory)
Yes
-
USB Mini B Type (to PC)
Yes
NETWORK
-
test
No
AUDIO(SPEAKER)
-
Audio Output Power
0.5W Mono
POWER
-
Max / Normal
13W / 10W
-
DC Off
1W
FEATURES
-
Clock (Alam)
Yes
-
Calender
Yes
-
Power Saving Mode (on/off Time)
Yes
-
wallmount unit
Yes
-
Photo Effect
Yes
-
Frame Effect
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio control
Yes
-
Others
Kensington Lock
DIMENSION (MM)
-
Set (Stand folding) WHD
287*155*213
-
Set (Stand unfolding)
287*36.3*213
-
Box
345*265*132.5
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set Weight (with Stand)
0.888
-
Box (Included Set)
1.722
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Adapter
Yes
-
Manual
Book Manual
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Easy set up Guide
Yes
-
stand
Attachable Stand
-
USB Cable (PC to)
Yes
-
Spare Front Cabinet
Yes
-
wallmount
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.