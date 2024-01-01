We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.7" UltraFine™ 4K Monitor
All Spec
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Size (Inch)
23.74 Inch
-
Size (cm)
60.31cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1369 x 0.1369 mm
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Low reflective treatment
-
Thunderbolt
Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
Yes
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
85W
-
Daisy Chain
Yes (UHD/60Hz/via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
5W
-
Speaker_Channel
2ch
-
Rich Bass
Yes
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1.0W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9 mm (Up)
556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
673 x 536 x 309 mm
-
Weight with Stand
7.0 kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.2 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
11.1 kg
-
Thunderbolt
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
Wall Mount Cover
