LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers

LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers

27U730A-B
  FRONT VIEW
  -15 degree side view
  +15 degree side view
  +30 degree side view
  • LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
  • LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
  • LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
  • LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
  • LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
  • LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
  • LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
  • LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
  • LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
  • LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
  • LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
FRONT VIEW
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+30 degree side view
LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B
LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with USB-C, incl Speakers, 27U730A-B

Key Features

  • DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976) Color Gamut
  • 1.07B Color Depth
  • 2x 5W Speakers
  • 2x HDMI; 1x Display; 1x USB-C Port
  • Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot Functionality
  • 100x100 VESA Mountable
More

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

Details mastered

Front view of a white LG monitor on a desk, displaying a colorful 3D editing interface, with a lamp, keyboard, audio mixer, and headphones nearby.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

Anti-glare

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Image quality

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

HDR10

1000:1 contrast

300nits brightness

Usability

USB-C (PD 90W)

Multi-interface

5W X 2 speaker

LG Switch

Front view of a white LG monitor on a desk, displaying layered screen resolutions for comparison, with cameras, books, color chips, and speakers arranged around it.

Clarity with 8.29 million pixels

With 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS and 3-side borderless design, it allows you to provide a workspace with four times the resolution of Full HD screen while editing multiple track without enlarge or reduce the timelines.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.

True colors trusted by pro

UltraFine™ is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable creators to experience the visual clarity with precise colors of the content and fine details.

Front view of a white LG monitor displaying vivid canyon imagery with colour correction tools, highlighting HDR and 90% DCI-P3 colour coverage.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.

A comparison video showcasing deeper blacks and vivid contrast on an HDR-capable LG UltraFine Monitor, emphasising enhanced visual depth and clarity.

Deeper black for detail

High contrast ratio delivers fine details without crushing, even in dark visuals. The IPS provides the consistent color expression on the screen from edge to edge, and it conveys your visual output.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

All-in-One USB-C

The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable.

Top view of a monitor connected to a laptop, with a keyboard and mouse placed below.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience. 

*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

Multiple connections from mac device to pc

Starters and professionals tend to have lots of gears. Link your various devices together and achieve the work efficiency.

A creative workspace featuring an LG monitor and a connected laptop, both displaying a video editing interface with colour grading tools and a timeline.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Immersive sound

Immersive visual experience with Waves MaxxAudio®—perfect for everything from blockbuster movies to adventure games. It makes every scene feel richer, with greater depth and detail.

A desktop setup with an LG monitor displaying a woman in a space suit, enhanced with MaxxAudio visual effects suggesting built-in speaker sound projection.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Clutter-free, slim design

The clutter-free L-stand and a 3-sides virtually borderless design are crafted to save desk space, making your setup efficient and reducing strain for staying focused longer with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, pivot and height adjustments.

Front, side, and detail views of a white LG monitor with a sleek stand and minimal back panel design.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.*Tilt(-5°~21°), Swivel(-45°~45°), Height(150mm)

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.0518(H)*0.1554(V)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    YES (5W x2)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 217 x 451mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 539.2 x 253.2mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.4 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1 kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    20V 9A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    0

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    According PR

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 