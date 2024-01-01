Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraFine 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor - White

27US500-W

27US500-W
front view
Key Features

  • 27" 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS Panel
  • DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976) Color Gamut
  • 1.07B Color Depth
  • White Backpanel
  • 2x HDMI; 1x Display Port
  • Tilt Functionality
More
LG UltraFine™ Display.

Details mastered

On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and coloured pencils.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy your creativity

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UHD monitor. UltraFine™ supports 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits brightness, and a 3-side borderless design that provides an efficient workstation for illustrators, photographers, and video editors.

Display

27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

IPS (178° Wide view)

Image quality

HDR10

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

300nits brightness

Feature

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Tilt adjustable

HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%

See amazing colours

HDR technology is now applied to various content. Our monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

The screen contains various colours representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).

On the left is an FHD image, and on the right is a 4K UHD image.

UHD 4K

Clarity with
8.29 million pixels

Enjoy vivid and accurate colour expression, thanks to UHD 4K.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal working experience through convenient tilt adjustment.

Borderless design

3-side Virtually Borderless

Tilt

-5~15˚

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27US500 in the LG.com Support Menu.

What’s in the box

1. Stand body  2. Stand base  3. Screws  4. Power adapter  5. HDMI cable  6. Quick Start Guide, Registration Card, Warranty

The box includes the Stand body, Stand base, Screws, Power adapter, HDMI cable, Quick Start Guide, Registration Card, and Warranty.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554(H) x 0.1554(V)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690x447x167

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x454.7x214.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x363.5x45.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.8

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    40W(19V/2.1A)

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

