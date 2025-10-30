We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Details mastered
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Display
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Anti-glare
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Image quality
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
HDR10
3000:1 contrast
250nits brightness
Usability
USB-C (PD 90W)
Multi-interface
5W X 2 speaker
LG Switch
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.
True colors trusted by pro
UltraFine™ is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable creators to experience the visual clarity with precise colors of the content and fine details.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.
|*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All-in-One USB-C
The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
Multiple connections from mac device to pc
Starters and professionals tend to have lots of gears. Link your various devices together and achieve the work efficiency.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive sound
|Immersive visual experience with Waves MaxxAudio®—perfect for everything from blockbuster movies to adventure games. It makes every scene feel richer, with greater depth and detail.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Clutter-free, slim design
A virtually borderless 3-sided design with a clutter-free L-stand, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, pivot, and height adjustments. It is crafted to save desk space, making your workflow more efficient and helping you stay focused longer while editing video clips and visual output.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Tilt(-5°~25°), Swivel(-30°~30°), Height(130mm)
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.06053 x 0.18159
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
YES (5W x2)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821x219x507
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x597.8x250(UP)fv
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x420.1x45.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.7Kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.1Kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2Kg
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y25
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
20V 9A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Power Cord
YES
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
