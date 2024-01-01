Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal)

43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal)

43UD79-B

43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal)

Monitors : 43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal) 43UD79-B
PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    42.51"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.06 Billion Color

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2451 x 0.2451

  • Response Time

    5ms GTG

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

  • Brightness

    350cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    Mega

  • Viewing Angle

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    Yes x4 (ver 1.4 x2, ver 2.0 x2)

  • Display Port

    Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1)

  • USB down port

    Yes (2)

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Rich Bass

  • Audio Output

    10W x 2

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    1.2W

  • DC Off (Max.)

    0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDMI2.0 Yes (2.2), DP Yes (2.2)

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • PIP (Picture in Picture)

    Yes (2PIP)

  • PBP (Picture by Picture)

    Yes (4PBP)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    38.1" x 22.6" x 2.8"

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    38.1" x 25.5" x 10.8"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    41.9" x 25.9" x 11.2"

  • With Stand Weight

    35.1 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    27.1 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    44.1 lbs

STAND

  • Detachable Base

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes (-5~10)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    200 x 200

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes (2x AAA batteries included)

  • USB Type A to C

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

  • Cable Holder

    Yes

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

