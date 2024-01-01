We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal)
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
42.51"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.06 Billion Color
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2451 x 0.2451
-
Response Time
5ms GTG
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Brightness
350cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
Mega
-
Viewing Angle
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
HDMI
Yes x4 (ver 1.4 x2, ver 2.0 x2)
-
Display Port
Yes x1 (ver 1.2)
-
USB-C
Yes (1)
-
USB down port
Yes (2)
SPEAKER
-
Type
Rich Bass
-
Audio Output
10W x 2
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max.)
0.3W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDMI2.0 Yes (2.2), DP Yes (2.2)
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
PIP (Picture in Picture)
Yes (2PIP)
-
PBP (Picture by Picture)
Yes (4PBP)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibration
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
38.1" x 22.6" x 2.8"
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
38.1" x 25.5" x 10.8"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
41.9" x 25.9" x 11.2"
-
With Stand Weight
35.1 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
27.1 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
44.1 lbs
STAND
-
Detachable Base
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes (-5~10)
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
200 x 200
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes (2x AAA batteries included)
-
USB Type A to C
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
Cable Holder
Yes
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.