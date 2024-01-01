We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
27"
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3108 x 0.3108 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
144Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
FHD
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
350cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max.)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
43W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
48W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Yes (Compatible)
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Technology
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No Built-in Speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
24.2" x 22.7" x 11.5" (Up), 24.2" x 18.3" x 11.5" (Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
24.2" x 14.4" x 2.0"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
28.6" x 7.9" x 19.2"
-
With Stand Weight
15.8 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
11.2 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
21.2 lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
