27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
68.47cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Brightness (Min.)
360cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
HW Calibration
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes (Premium Pro)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Sphere Lighting
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Others (Feature)
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, Active Dimming, Maxx Audio(H/P out), DSC
SW APPLICATION
-
True Color Pro
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 10bit at 95Hz,
3840 x 2160 8bit at 120Hz (DSC Off),
3840 x 2160 10bit at 144Hz (DSC On)
※ To eaable UHD 4K 10bit 144Hz with DSC, NVIDIA RTX16/20 series, AMD RX5500 or higher graphics card is required.
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
Yes
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
609.2 x 570.6 x 291.2 (up)
609.2 x 460.6 x 291.2 (down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
609.2 x 352.9 x 53.7 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
741 x 517 x 208 mm
-
Weight with Stand
7.7kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.7kg
-
Weight in Shipping
11.4kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder(Hook)
