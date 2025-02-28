Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | DisplayHDR True black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | DisplayHDR True black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)

27GS95QE-B

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | DisplayHDR True black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)

()
  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • perspective view
  • side view
  • side view with lights on
  • rear view
  • rear view with lights on
  • rear perspective view
  • rear perspective view with lights on
  • close-up view of ports
  • close-up view of ports with lights on
  • side view with monitor height moving downwards on
  • side view with monitor height moving downwards on with lights on
  • front view of remote control
Key Features

  • 27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED display
  • DisplayHDR True black 400
  • OLED with 240Hz refresh rate
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • 1.5M:1 contrast ratio
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA certified AdaptiveSync
More

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

The gaming edge unlocked

Display

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
DisplayHDR True black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

The brighter OLED

Brilliance to
magnificent play

The brilliant OLED display takes colors to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

The brilliant OLED display takes colors to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 27GR95QE.

*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR True black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colors

VESA DisplayHDR True black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio. Immerse yourself in playing with the more vibrant world created by DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*True black 400 is at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.

*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection.

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection

Show only your game

Applying Anti-Glare & Low Reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Comfortable but vibrant

Keep your gaming experience brilliant, keeping your eyes comfortable with LG's Live Color Low Blue Light technology.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).
OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning speed OLED

LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time on the OLED display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Incredible speed,
OLED 240Hz refresh rate

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Extremely fast
0.03ms response time

With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting and helping objects render clearly, let you enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Amplify your gaming output with OLED display

27GS95QE is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology focused on fluid gaming experience.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GS95QE is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot helps you play games more comfortably.

Gamer centric design.

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt / Height

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

borderless design monitor.

Borderless design

UltraGear™ remote control

Set and control at once

With UltraGear™ remote control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor by turning it on or off, sound adjusting, changing mode, and others.

*The remote control is included in the package.

4-pole headphone out.
4-pole Headphone out

Plugin for immersive sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect your display with OLED Care

OLED Care help to prevent the after image, display burn-in, that occurred when it change the new picture after a static high-contrast image was displayed for a long time.

*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG QHD OLED display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. 

*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

3-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTY for UltraGear OLED gaming monitor.

3-YEAR BURN-IN WARRANTY
for UltraGear OLED gaming monitor

*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by country.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Response Time

    1500000:1

  • Display Position Adjustments

    25W

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Size [cm]

    67.3

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    111

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    275cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200000:1

  • Response Time

    1500000:1

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    240

  • Curvature

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Dolby Vision™

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

  • Mini-LED Technology

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • VRR

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    Hexagon Lighting

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES

  • DVI-D

    YES

  • DisplayPort

    YES(2ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2.3

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Line out

    4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

  • Thunderbolt

    YES(1ea)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    37.7W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    25W

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    37.7W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Less than 0.5W

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Less than 0.3W

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    100 x 100 mm

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    604.4 x 574.4 x 258mm (UP) /
    604.4 x 464.4 x 258mm (DOWN)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3mm

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    808 x 181 x 532mm

  • DVI-D

    7.35kg

  • HDMI

    5.05kg

  • Display Port

    11.0kg

  • USB A to B

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Remote Controller

    YES

