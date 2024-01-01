We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide™ Curved Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™
All Spec
PANEL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Size (Inch)
34Inch
-
Size (cm)
86.7cm
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2325 x 0.2325mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
-
Curved
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Sphere Lighting
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 at 50Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 at 100Hz
3440 x 1440 at 120Hz (O/C)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
75W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
130W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
with Stand (W x H x D)
819.4 x 572.6 x 286.5 mm (Up)/819.4 x 462.6 x 286.5 mm (Down)
-
without Stand (W x H x D)
819.4 x 361.9 x 104.0 mm
-
Shiping (W x H x D)
983 x 207 x 520 mm
-
Weight with Stand
7.9kg
-
Weight without Stand
6.1kg
-
Weight in Shipping
11.4kg
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Not available
