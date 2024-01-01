Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE

34GP950G-B

front view

IPS 1ms (GtG)* Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC® ULTIMATE

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)*
144Hz (Overclock 180Hz)**
Display
34” UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440)
Nano IPS Curved
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE
DisplayPort Adaptive-Sync

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE

Clear, Smooth and Fast Gaming Experience

LG 34GP950G with G-SYNC® ULTIMATE features the latest NVIDIA® G-SYNC® processors to deliver the exceptional gaming experience, including HDR, high contrast and vivid color, minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

Minimize screen tearing and stuttering in the game with a G-SYNC® compatible monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of the LG's model is not supported NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
*IPS 1ms GtG can function with a refresh rate from 120Hz to 180Hz only.

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 144Hz.
144Hz (O/C180Hz) Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz (Overclock 180Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colours and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting HDR600 With DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
Nano IPS & HDR600

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports wide colour spectrum, 98% of the DCI-P3* colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colours the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%

Sphere Lighting 2.0

Gratification of Sight and Hearing

Sound Sync Mode

Sphere Lighting 2.0 draws you deeper into the game while reducing eye strain. With the Sound Sync mode, the 34GP950G lights up according to the dynamic sounds in the game.

Video Sync Mode

The Video Sync mode in Sphere Lighting 2.0 lights up according to the visual effect colours appearing on the monitor, allowing you to be fully immersed in the game.

*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and 3-side virtually borderless. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt and height of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt adjustment.

21:9 Curved monitor

21:9 Curved

3-side virtually borderless design monitor

3-side virtually borderless

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Customized Modes for Any Game.
Enhanced Gaming GUI

Customized Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS mode, and customize their experience. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.
  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180 (O/C)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.7

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC ULTIMATE

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    DP Adaptive-Sync, User-Defined Key, Graphic GUI

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Sphere Lighting

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    979 x 521 x 245

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.2 x 579.8 x 312.2(↑) 816.2 x 469.8 x 312.2(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.2 x 361.4 x 108.1

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2021

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

