34” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.
Minimize screen tearing and stuttering in the game with a G-SYNC® compatible monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of the LG's model is not supported NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE.
Designed for Incredible Speed
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
*IPS 1ms GtG can function with a refresh rate from 120Hz to 180Hz only.
*To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.
*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%
Gratification of Sight and Hearing
Sound Sync Mode
Video Sync Mode
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt adjustment.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Curvature
1900R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
1900R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 (O/C)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
86.7
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC ULTIMATE
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
DP Adaptive-Sync, User-Defined Key, Graphic GUI
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
OverClocking
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Sphere Lighting
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
979 x 521 x 245
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.2 x 579.8 x 312.2(↑) 816.2 x 469.8 x 312.2(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.2 x 361.4 x 108.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2021
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
Find locally
