34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™

34WR50QC-B

front view

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved.

Display
34" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved
3-side virtually Borderless
Color
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10
Connectivity
2 x HDMI 2.0DisplayPort 1.4
21:9 WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved (1800R)

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440 x 1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy Multi-tasking Set-up

34WR50QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control software allows you to control various display settings with a few mouse clicks. Screen Split will help you divide the whole display area with no hassle.
Easier User Interface DOWNLOAD

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

HDR supporting specific levels of color and brightness, based on the sRGB 99% color gamut with dramatic colors of the content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10

See Amazing Colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (high dynamic range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Immersive Gaming Experience

Immersive Gaming Experience

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AMD FreeSync™

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

100Hz Refresh Rate

A fast speed of 100Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
This monitor offers 3-side Virtually Borderless.

3-side Virtually Borderless

This monitor offers One Click Stand.

One Click Stand

This monitor offers tilt adjustment from -5 to 15°.

Tilt (-5~15°)

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.23175 x 0.23175

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1500:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.42

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 483.3 x 223.2

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.9

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2023

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

