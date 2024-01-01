We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" Class 21:9 UltraWide™ WQHD+ IPS Curved LED Monitor (37.5" Diagonal)
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
38 Inch
-
Size (cm)
95.29cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2291 x 0.2291 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare, 3H
-
Curved
Yes
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 75Hz
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 75Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
60W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
10W
-
Speaker_Channel
2ch
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
Yes
-
Rich Bass
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
70W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
180W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
897.2 x 596.3 x 234.9 mm (Up)897.2 x 496.3 x 234.9 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
897.2 x 394.0 x 91.5 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
1058 x 545 x 212 mm
-
Weight with Stand
9.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
7.7kg
-
Weight in Shipping
13.2kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
-
USB Type C to A Gender
Yes
