We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 49WL95C-W 49 Inch 32:9 UltraWide Dual QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor with HDR 10
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
49"
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Display Resolution
UW-DQHD
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.234(H) x 0.234(V)mm
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Brightness
350cd (typ) / 280cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Down-stream
YES(4ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Off (Max)
< 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
PBP (Picture by Picture)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (HDR10)
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Curved
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Type
2ch
-
Speaker Output
10W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
47.8" x 21.4" x 12.1" (Up),
47.8" x 17.1" x 12.1" (Down)
-
With Stand Weight
33.5 lbs
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
47.8" x 14.4" x 4.5"
-
Without Stand Weight
27.8 lbs
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
52.4" x 11.7" x 19.3"
-
Shipping Weight
43.9 lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
USB Type C to A Gender
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labor
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.