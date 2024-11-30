We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 49 Inch UltraWide™ Dual QHD Monitor With USB C and an Adjustable Stand
Go Beyond Multitasking
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
Control Multiple Devices with a Single Monitor
The image simulates dual controller with the scene that the monitor connected to both laptop and desktop. The monitor displays the screen of each devices at once.
*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.
Nano IPS™ Display
LG Nano IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.
DCI-P3 98%
With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
-
Reader mode
-
Live Color Low Blue Light
Live Color Low Blue Light
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111255908.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor
Easy Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Power Delivery Up to 90W
Immersive Gaming Experience
*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Left image simulates the case not applied NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Right image simulates the scene with reduced screen tearing and stuttering by applying NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
- It is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
- With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers to catch critical moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escapes from situations when the flash explodes.
Be Sleek and More Ergonomic
Manuals & Software Download
Download product manuals and software for your products.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
49
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
49
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.234 x 0.234
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE 1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
124.46
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 X 1440 @ 144Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
Built-in KVM, Live Color Low Blue Light
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
YES
-
Speaker
10W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1330 x 298 x 490
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 585.8 x 281.0
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
19.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
14.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
12.6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.4W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
103W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable Holder
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
