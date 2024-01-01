We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Welcome to the LG Repair Service, your one-stop for fast and efficient repairs for your LG devices. Through our network of participating LG Service Centres across the country, you can now get your LG TV, Microwave, IT Monitor, Speaker, and Sound Bar expertly repaired in no time. No more lengthy waits at retailers, simply walk into our LG Service Centre and get your device up and running on the very same day.
Our Service
Experience hassle-free repairs with our commitment to swiftly restore your LG Electronics. Get your faulty device assessed, diagnosed and repaired by expert technicians.
Why choose LG 1-Hour and 1-Day Repair Services?
Expert Technicians
Our service professionals
are trained to diagnose
and fix issues swiftly and
accurately.
Participating Service Centres
Ready to schedule your repair service?The following Service Centres are avaiable for drop off:
031 700 6305
IRS Tronics, Unit 9B Kyalami Industrial Park, 26
Kyalami Road, Westmead, Pinetown, 3610