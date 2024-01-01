We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Premium Ceiling Fan - LCF12P
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
-
Rating/Voltage/Frequency
1, 220-240V, 50Hz
-
Power Consumption(W)
30W (Wifi additional function Off)
-
Air Delivery, CMM(m3/min.)
220
-
Service Value (1)
7.3
-
Color
Silver
-
Size(W×D×H) mm - Product
482(H) × Φ1,200(D)
-
Size(W×D×H) mm - Box(W×D×H)
663×430×328
-
Weight (kg) - Product
3.7kg
-
Weight (kg) - Box
6.5kg
-
Noise Lv(dB) - 4 Step wind
49 ↓
-
Noise Lv(dB) - 3 Step wind
42 ↓
-
Noise Lv(dB) - 2 Step wind
34 ↓
-
Noise Lv(dB) - 1 Step wind
26 ↓
-
RPM - 4 Step wind
250
-
RPM - 3 Step wind
200
-
RPM - 2 Step wind
150
-
RPM - 1 Step wind
100
FUNCTION
-
Smart ThinQ(IoT)
Yes
-
Sleep Mode
Yes
-
Standby power(Below 1W)
Yes
PARTS SPEC
-
Blade
ABS SG175G
-
Motor
Outer BLDC, DC 24V
-
WiFi
LCW-003
-
Remote Control
AKB75055438
(AKB75055449)
-
Power cord
NA(Non power plug)
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
-
Switch(sale item)
16A / 250V
-
Circuit Breaker(sale item)
2P, 15A
-
Cable(sale item)
60227 IEC 53 0.75㎟ X 3C
-
Country
Middel East & Africa, Turkey
