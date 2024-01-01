We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG MR11 2300W, 4.2Ch AV Receiver System
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
Unparalleled Sound Experience
LG MR11 is placed against black background. Powerful sound graphics are coming out from the speaker units. Behind the receicer, abstract sound graphics are shown for illustrative purpose.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
Maximize Home Entertainment Experience
Two people are enjoying house party in the living room. LG MR11 is placed on the right side of the image. On the bottom of the image a white bar is placed below the icons.
Be a Pop Star
A group of people are enjoying karaoke in the living room, LG MR11 is placed beside them.
*Microphone not included.
Enjoy Optimal Sound
LG MR11 is placed in the living room. LG TV is hung on the wall, between two giant tall boy speakers, displaying a soccer game. Two people are watching the game.
Create Your Own DJ Mix
There is a hand holding a smartphone, showing DJ app.
*App updates will be available.
Set the Mood
LG MR11's receiver is placed on the shelf with blue lightings on. 'Hello' is shown in the display.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Channel
4.2 Ch
-
Power
2300W
-
Party
Smart DJ
Karaoke
-
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Optical, HDMi 3 in & 1 out
-
Convenience
XBOOM App(iOS, Android)
FM radio
