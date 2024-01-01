﻿LG MR11 2300W, 4.2Ch AV Receiver System

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view of MR11

There are spotlights are on above LG MR11. The product is standing against blue background. Sound graphics are coming out from the product for illustrative purpose.

Complete Sound of Home Entertainment

Enjoy home entertainment to life. LG MR11's massive sound and fun features are ready to impress.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

2300W Output

Unparalleled Sound Experience

LG MR11 has an impressive 2300W output to create 4.2 channel surround sound, and 12” built-in dual subwoofers, a compression horn tweeter deliver loud and clear sound.

LG MR11 is placed against black background. Powerful sound graphics are coming out from the speaker units. Behind the receicer, abstract sound graphics are shown for illustrative purpose.

LG MR11's rear speakers are facing toward each other against the black background. A light is coming out from the woofer for illustrative purpose.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Maximize Home Entertainment Experience

Create more enjoyable memories without leaving the house—sing along with friends, throw a party, or have a movie night. LG MR11 lets you experience more at home.

Two people are enjoying house party in the living room. LG MR11 is placed on the right side of the image. On the bottom of the image a white bar is placed below the icons.

Karaoke

Be a Pop Star

With LG MR11, anyone can be a diva. Use voice canceller and key changer to ensure you’re in tune. Press the Vocal Effects button to change your voice or select a duet effect.

A group of people are enjoying karaoke in the living room, LG MR11 is placed beside them.

*Microphone not included.

AI Sound Pro

Enjoy Optimal Sound

Dive into home entertainment. LG MR11’s AI Sound Pro considers the genre of the content you enjoy as it optimizes sound quality.

LG MR11 is placed in the living room. LG TV is hung on the wall, between two giant tall boy speakers, displaying a soccer game. Two people are watching the game.

DJ Sound

Create Your Own DJ Mix

LG XBOOM App will add more fun to the home party. It has various DJ sound effects and other features. Download the App and enjoy music more.

There is a hand holding a smartphone, showing DJ app.

*App updates will be available.

Mood Lighting

Set the Mood

Ambient Mood Lighting lets the mood illuminate your room.

LG MR11's receiver is placed on the shelf with blue lightings on. 'Hello' is shown in the display.

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Channel

    4.2 Ch

  • Power

    2300W

  • Party

    Smart DJ
    Karaoke

  • Connectivity

    Bluetooth, Optical, HDMi 3 in & 1 out

  • Convenience

    XBOOM App(iOS, Android)
    FM radio

