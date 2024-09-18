Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar for TV 3.1 channel S60T

LG Soundbar for TV 3.1 channel S60T

(0)
front view

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Grand soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

*Screen images simulated. 

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLEDM4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/B2/A2, QNED99/91/86/80/75, NANO80/75, UHD UT80/UR/UQ. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLEDM4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/86/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Feel every detail of an audio panorama

3.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Become part of the scene as 340W 3.1ch surround sound and a subwoofer make bold, lifelike soundscapes.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Screen images simulated. 

Sound senses how you like to listen

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.

LG Soundbar is showing three different TV screens. The one directly above first plays a music concert with a woman singing. The TV screen showing a news broadcast moves to the middle and starts playing. Then, the TV screen showing an action scene with a woman running up the stairs moves to the middle and starts playing. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a soundwave changes color whenever the tv screen switches to one another, correlating to the genre.

*Screen images simulated. 

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded apporach to soundbar production.

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Recycled Outside

Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles

All LG Soundbars are thoughtfully designed with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Print

Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Output Power

    340 W

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Output Power

    340 W

  • Number of Speakers

    4 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    2.5 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    9.8 kg

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

ACCESSORY

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091944962

