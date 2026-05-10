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LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | Portable & compact speaker for lifestyle
xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, made compact
xboom Mini delivers clear, powerful sound from a compact design, bringing a bold listening experience into a smaller, more portable size.
LG xboom mini, a compact and portable bluetooth speaker, delivering powerful audio and a clear sound
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
IP67 waterproof & dustproof protection for daily moments
The sealed design resists dust and protects against temporary water exposure, withstanding submersion at up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. This makes it suitable for everyday use in splash-prone spaces like bathrooms, poolside areas, or kitchens.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
Convenient strap for hanging across spaces
The strap allows easy hanging in any space. Simply place or hang it on hooks, handles, or knobs to fit seamlessly into kitchens, bedrooms, or any room you choose.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Sound, styled for your space
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Max 10h playtime for daily routine
Optimized power management delivers max 10h playtime on a single charge, designed to keep your music going as part of your daily routine.
*Up to 10 hours of playtime is based on internal testing conducted at 50% volume with Bluetooth enabled, Play Time Enhance mode on, and lighting turned off. Actual battery life and performance may vary depending on network connectivity, application usage, and other usage conditions.
Sound Field Enhance mode for clearer, wider sound
By boosting mid and high frequencies, it improves clarity, helping sound remain crisp and easy to hear even in outdoor environments where audio can quickly disperse.
AI Sound for music & voice clarity
The AI algorithm analyzes audio content in real time to adjust EQ profiles, balancing bass for music playback and enhancing clarity for podcasts or news.
LG xboom Rock portable Bluetooth speaker featuring signature sound by will.i.am, designed for outdoor listening
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
FYI RAiDiO uses generative AI to analyze your preferences and compose personalized stations, delivering a continuous blend of music and real-time news updates without the need for manual searching.
Discover AI Personas: Diverse DJs with Unique Cultural Backgrounds and Personalities
Experience the joy of choosing an AI DJ that matches your mood, the moment, or the atmosphere you love. Each persona brings its own unique cultural perspective and personality, offering not just music and news, but also the fun of discovering different cultural nuances through their style and expression.
Curated news & nonstop music with elevated sound
Select a station based on your interests to enjoy curated news alongside unlimited music, all in a seamless, integrated experience.
Here it clearly with xboom signature sound, bringing every note and word to life.
*The screen is simulated for demonstration and may differ from actual use.
Instant access to news, music, and your AI DJ
One touch unlocks a world of audio. Dive into the latest news, explore hottest tracks, and chat with your intelligent AI DJ. No more endless scrolling – just what you want
*To use “My Button”, both the LG ThinQ and FYI apps must be installed on your smartphone.
1) Set up My Button in the LG ThinQ app.
2) Complete activation in the FYI app to begin using the feature.
*Available when the MY button is configured in the “Smart Button” menu of the ThinQ app.
Physical rotary knob for instant control
Rotate the knob clockwise to raise the volume, or press it once to play and press again to pause. The physical control delivers intuitive, responsive operation for effortless, on-the-spot control.
Stable placement for everyday spaces
Designed to sit securely on a tripod or stand, the speaker fits naturally into home environments like desks or bedside tables—bringing sound and style together without visual clutter.
*This feature is available when Party Link is set in the Smart Button menu within the LG ThinQ app.
My Button
One-tap access to your preset content
Apple Music app screens are shown on the left and LG ThinQ app screens on the right, highlighting one-tap playback using the My Button on the LG xboom mini speaker.
Lossless audio via USB-C connection
Connect xboom Mini to your laptop or tablet with a USB-C cable to use it as a wired speaker. Enjoy clear, lossless audio for music playback, and hear voices more clearly during conference calls or web meetings with a simple plug-and-play setup.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Find your xboom speaker
Explore key features and specifications across the xboom lineup to find the speaker that fits your listening style and everyday needs.
All Spec
GENERAL
Number of Channels
1ch
Output Power
5W
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.4
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
0.31 kg
Net Weight
0.22 kg
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
SBC
Yes
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Strap
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096717981
BATTERY
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
3
Battery Life (Hrs)
Max 10h
CONVENIENCE
Party Link (Multi mode)
Yes
Speaker phone
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
USB Audio (USB-C)
Yes
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IP67
Auracast
Yes
Party Link (Dual mode)
Yes
Multipoint
Yes
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
Battery Indicator
Yes
Google Fast Pair
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Carton Box
113 x 109 x 66 mm
Speaker
89.5 x 85.8 x 47.2 mm
EQ
AI Sound
Yes
Standard
Yes
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
Clear Voice
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
Power-on mode
5W
Stand-by mode
0.3W↓
POWER SUPPLY
USB C-type
Yes
SOUND MODE
Play Time Enhance
Yes
Sound Field Enhance
Yes
SPEAKER
Passive Radiator
Yes (1)
Woofer Unit
1.75 inch x 1
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