LG LED TV 32 inch LK500B Series HD LED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
32"
-
Resolution
1366*768
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
50 Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
SOUND
-
Output
10W
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), AAC, FLAC, PCM, MP3
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Number of CPUs
Single
BROADCASTING RECEPTION
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
JACK
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
USB
1 (Side)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
1 (Side, RF)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-con
-
Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D
728x475 x182.4
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.