43" LED HD Digital TV

All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LCD)
LG LED TV
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Panel Type (only for LCD series)
RGB
-
BLU Type (only for LCD series)
Direct
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
True Motion / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)
- / 50 Hz
-
Color Master Engine
Yes
-
- Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
HEVC Decoder
2K@60P,10bit
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10 W (32": 10 W)
-
Speaker System (ch)
2.0 ch
-
Surround Mode
Virtual Surround
-
- Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
TV Installation Type
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
SMART TV
-
- Processor
Single
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Digital Recording
Yes (USB Stick)
-
Live Play Back (External Recording)
Yes (CI+ , DTV Only)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Game TV
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
1
-
Component / Comosite in
1(Composite, 5)
-
CI Slot
T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :YES
-
RF In
T/T2 : 1, T2/C/S2 : 2
-
Headphone out
Yes
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
T/T2 : 1, T2/C/S2 : 2
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio) : 5
1(Composite, 5)
-
HDMI (6G/3G)
2ea
-
Headphone out
Yes
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 1ea
-
CI Slot
T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :YES
DESIGN
-
Design
C/Top
ECO
-
High Effeicency Display mode (M+)
TBD
-
Energy saving mode
Default OFF
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
L-con
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
-
Batteries (for Remote Control)
Yes
