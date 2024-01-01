We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG NanoCell TV 75 inch SM9000 Series Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart TV w/ ThinQ AI Full Array Dimming
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Nano Cell Display
Yes
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Cell Color Pro
-
Billion Rich Color
Yes
-
Dimming
Full Array Local Dimming Pro
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
BLU Type
Slim Direct
-
TruMotion/Refresh Rate
TM200 (Refresh Rate 100Hz)
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
-
Deep Learning AI Picture
Yes
-
AI Brightness
Yes
-
HDR
4K Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision
Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)
-
Advanced HDR by Technicolor/Technicolor Expert Mode
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR
Yes
-
2K HFR
Yes/Yes
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
Object Depth Enhancer
Yes
-
Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming Ⅱ
Yes
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
Quad Step NR
-
Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer
Yes
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, technicolor Expert, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Speaker (Sound output)
40W
(WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.2ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Surround mode
Dolby Surround/ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes (2.0ch)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation (AI)
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ App
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Included
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
Gallery
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
Yes (DVB-S2)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
HDMI
4 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear)/2 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Global COMP.
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Headphone out
Yes (Rear)
-
Line out
Yes (Headphone out common)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes (White sensor)
ACCESSORY
-
Magic Remote (MR19)
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Component/AV Gender
Yes (AV Gender)
WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (W/Stand)
40.8
-
Product Weight (W/O Stand)
37.9
-
Product Weight (W/Packing)
52
DIMENSIONS
-
Product Dimensions (W/Stand)
1677 x 1037 x 384
-
Product Dimensions (W/O Stand)
1677 x 966 x 69.9
-
Product Dimensions (W/Packing)
1823 x 1166 x 231
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
OSD Language
English, Spanish (Español),
French (Français), Portuguese,
Russian, Indonesian,
Malayan, Vietnamese,
Thai, Arabic, Kurdish,
Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili.
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
