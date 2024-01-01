Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG NanoCell TV 75 inch SM9000 Series Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart TV w/ ThinQ AI Full Array Dimming

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG NanoCell TV 75 inch SM9000 Series Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart TV w/ ThinQ AI Full Array Dimming

75SM9000PVA

LG NanoCell TV 75 inch SM9000 Series Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart TV w/ ThinQ AI Full Array Dimming

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size

    75"

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Nano Cell Display

    Yes

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Cell Color Pro

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • Dimming

    Full Array Local Dimming Pro

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • BLU Type

    Slim Direct

  • TruMotion/Refresh Rate

    TM200 (Refresh Rate 100Hz)

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • Processor

    α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

  • Deep Learning AI Picture

    Yes

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • HDR

    4K Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes (4K/2K)

  • Advanced HDR by Technicolor/Technicolor Expert Mode

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    Yes

  • 2K HFR

    Yes/Yes

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • Object Depth Enhancer

    Yes

  • Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming Ⅱ

    Yes

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    Quad Step NR

  • Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer

    Yes

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, technicolor Expert, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Speaker (Sound output)

    40W
    (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.2ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround mode

    Dolby Surround/ULTRA Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes (2.0ch)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation (AI)

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Included

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    Yes (DVB-S2)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • HDMI

    4 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Rear)/2 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Global COMP.

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Headphone out

    Yes (Rear)

  • Line out

    Yes (Headphone out common)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes (White sensor)

ACCESSORY

  • Magic Remote (MR19)

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Component/AV Gender

    Yes (AV Gender)

WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (W/Stand)

    40.8

  • Product Weight (W/O Stand)

    37.9

  • Product Weight (W/Packing)

    52

DIMENSIONS

  • Product Dimensions (W/Stand)

    1677 x 1037 x 384

  • Product Dimensions (W/O Stand)

    1677 x 966 x 69.9

  • Product Dimensions (W/Packing)

    1823 x 1166 x 231

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    English, Spanish (Español),
    French (Français), Portuguese,
    Russian, Indonesian,
    Malayan, Vietnamese,
    Thai, Arabic, Kurdish,
    Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili.

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 