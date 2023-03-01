LG 125cm (48'') OLED C3 4K 120Hz GAMING SMART TV with Magic Remote, HDR & webOS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED evo. The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.
A Harmony of Spectacular Sights and Sounds with a 10-Year Legacy
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
HDR Expression Enhancer
Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound
An overhead image of an LG OLED TV and the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6. Orange and turquoise waves connect the chip and the TV, and then bubbles depicting sound radiate from the screen.
Hear Sounds and Sights Come Together as One
TV and Soundbar in Harmony
More Sound Settings
No Backlight Necessary
Infinite Contrast
100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume
Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification.
An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.
Tailored to Your Liking
Sights and Sounds Come To Life
Spellbinding Cinema
The True Picture
Endless Libraries of Entertainment
Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
Game Settings at a Glance
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.
1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
2.All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions.
3.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
4.Light Boosting Algorithm does not apply to 48/42 C3.
5.Synergy bracket compatible with 77/65/55 C3.
6.Narrow Bezel dimensions do not apply to 83/48 C3.
7.Netflix streaming membership required.
8.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
9.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
10.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Speaker System
2.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1071 x 618 x 46.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
14.9
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Upscaling
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1071 x 618 x 46.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1071 x 675 x 230
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1373 x 735 x 162
-
TV Stand (WxD)
470 x 230
-
TV Weight without Stand
14.9
-
TV Weight with Stand
16.8
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
20.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084075055
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.2 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (Arabic/Hebrew/Turkiyish)
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
