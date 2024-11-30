65 Inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TechRadar
C4
"...movie fans and gamers alike will find plenty to love about the LG C4." (TechRadar, 06/2024)
What Hi-Fi?
C4
"Big improvements to brightness and sharpness make for an..." (OLED65C4, What Hi-Fi?, 04/2024)
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise
*Screen images simulated.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
What makes LG OLED evo stand apart?
LG's alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 on top of a motherboard, emitting green bolts of light. Brightness Booster with a side face image of a white leopard. Ultra slim and LG Soundbar-ready as they are placed flat against the wall in a modern living space. OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen.
Only α makes OLED as vivid as this
Below there are specification of alpha 9 AI processor compared to alpha 5 AI Processor. alpha 9 has 1.5X faster AI performance, 4.5X improved graphics, 2.2X faster processing speeds.
*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Syncs with how you watch
A picture tailored to your taste
Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Night
Day
Insane realism with authentic charm
AI fine-tunes the resolution
*Screen images simulated.
AI Sound Pro
Hear every detail of the soundscape
Lifelike audio soars through your space
LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Impactful sound resonates
A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.
Sound suits whatever you watch
LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.
*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Illuminating a brighter picture
*30% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83" C4.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Screen images simulated.
Backlight-free brings boundless beauty
Rather than relying on an additional backlight, LG OLED's self lit pixels illuminate independently. The result is true-to-life color, perfect blacks that never gray, and a picture beyond compare. With Eye Comfort Technology's low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free certifications, watch for longer without eye strain.
*Screen images simulated.
Endless contrast creates infinite impact
Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.
Scenes shine with lifelike colors
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED
Designed to amplify sight and sound
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
**Soundbar SC9 matches with OLED C2 / C3 and C4.
Simplicity at your fingertips
Every picture is perfectly on pitch
Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.
Sized to fit every life
Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED C4's varying sizes, showing OLED 55", OLED C4 65", OLED C4 77", and OLED C4 83".
Every year new TV for 5 years
webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.
**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.
Make your TV experience yours
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.
****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.
*****Screen images simulated.
Tune into cinematic marvels and arcade fun
Authentic movie scenes burst into life
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Enticing soundscapes surround you
A cozy, dimly lit living space, LG OLED TV displaying a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.
*Screen images simulated.
Director-approved for advanced processing
Where fast action never stutters
*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz of C4 only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
"*Game Dashboard is activated only when both ""Game Optimizer"" and ""Game Dashboard"" is on.
**Screen images simulated."
Access to all your favorite games
"A Boosteroid home screen image showing ""Trine 4: The Nightmare Price"". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right. "
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Discover LG OLED's vision for tomorrow
LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.
*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Speaker System
2.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1441 x 826 x 45.1
-
TV Weight without Stand
16.6
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
AI Picture Pro
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
-
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1441 x 826 x 45.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1441 x 880 x 230
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1600 x 950 x 200
-
TV Stand (WxD)
470 x 230
-
TV Weight without Stand
16.6
-
TV Weight with Stand
18.5
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
26.4
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096041475
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.2 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.