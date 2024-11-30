77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 2024

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED77G46LA

(2)
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, webOS Re:New Program logo, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen, as well as the Soundbar below
What Hi-Fi? Logo.

What Hi-Fi?

G4

">"...one of the best OLED TVs to arrive this year."(LG G4, What Hi-Fi?, 06/2024)
T3 Logo.

T3

G4

">"...this is the new standard for traditional OLED."(LG G4, T3, 05/2024)
AVForums Logo.

AVForums

G4

LG G4 is the Best-in-class OLED TV for 2024
T3 Awards Logo.

T3 Awards

G4

">"OLED G4's pictures are simply stunning."(T3 Awards 2024, Best Gaming TV)
HDTVTest Logo.

HDTVTest

G4

“LG OLED C4 is a peerless 4K OLED...” (LG C4, T3, 06/2024)
2024 Pocket-lint Award Logo.

Pocket-lint

webOS

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
2024 iF Design Award Logo.

iF Design Award

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award ‘Winner’

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

"A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it. "
The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo stand apart?

"LG's alpha 11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light. One Wall Design of LG OLED G4 and LG Soundbar mounted flat against the wall in a modern living space. LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop. Brightness Booster Max with an image of whale jumping out of the water before a starry night sky. "

alpha 11 AI Processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

The only chipset dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.
Find out more

Below there are specification of alpha 11 AI Processor compared to alpha 5 AI Processor. The alpha 11 AI Processor has 6.7X faster AI performance, 7.7X improved graphics, 2.8X faster processing speeds.

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

"LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space."

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky are shown. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.
AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
LG OLED TV in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG OLED TV in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism in every frame

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.

Preserves colors that set the mood

Appreciate movies with a clearer recreation of the director's intended color-grading and emotional nuance.

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Voices cut through bustling backdrops

Even in thrilling scenes, hear the main character talk over all the action with the support of AI Voice Remastering.

A woman singing with the mic on her hand as there is an orange circle graphics around her mouth to show the soundscape.

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give you a Dynamic Sound Booster packed with power.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

*Screen images simulated.
**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.
***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included.
**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
****Screen images simulated.

SELF LIT OLED 4K

Backlight-free brings boundless beauty

Rather than relying on an additional backlight, LG OLED's self lit pixels illuminate independently. The result is true-to-life color, perfect blacks that never gray, and a picture beyond compare. With Eye Comfort Technology's low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free certifications, watch for longer without eye strain.

 

*Screen images simulated.

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.
100% Color Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colors

100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

OLED TV is standing on the right side of the image. The Support menu is up on the screen, and the OLED Care menu is selected.
OLED Care

Boost the longevity of your OLED

Relax more and enjoy more with integrated panel care that keeps your screen like new for longer.
LG OLED TV, OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.
One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

"LG OLED TV, OLED G4 within an angled of perspective against a marbled wall showing how it merges against the wall. LG OLED TV, OLED G4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen. "

Clean looks at one with the wall

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Flush Fit with zero gap

An iconic design in sight and sound

The perfectly matching LG Soundbar SG10TY fits flat against the wall for a cohesive interior look.

LG OLED TV and LG soundbar are matched together in a modern living space.

LG OLED TV and LG soundbar are matched together in a modern living space.

LG OLED TV and LG soundbar are matched together in a modern living space.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
**Soundbar SG10TY matches with OLED G (65/77").

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.

Every picture is perfectly on pitch

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG OLED together in synergy.

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.

Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 55" to 97".

Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED G4's varying sizes, showing OLED G4 55", OLED G4 65", OLED G4 77", OLED G4 83", and OLED G4 97".

webOS Re:New Program

Every year new TV for 5 years

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 promised webOS upgrades over 5 years.

webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.
**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.
****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.
*****Screen images simulated.

Tune into cinematic marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

A cozy, dimly lit living space, LG OLED TV displaying a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing
A black and white still image from an interview with Lee Sung Jin. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white still image from an interview with Hamaguchi Ryusuke. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.

Beef(2023)

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Evil Does Not Exist(2023)

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.
Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

Obliterate tears and lags with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in.

Egy autó elmosódott képe, amint gyorsan halad egy versenyjátékban. A jelenet tökéletesítve van, ami zökkenőmentes és tiszta akciót eredményez. FreeSync Premium Pro logó és NVIDIA G-SYNC logó látható a jobb felső sarokban.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz Mode applies to 55/65/77/83" G4 and is compatible with PC-connected content.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard..

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Sustainability

Discover LG OLED's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.

 

1. Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
2. Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Speaker System

    4.2 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1712 x 982 x 24.8

  • TV Weight without Stand

    37.4

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1712 x 982 x 24.8

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1712 x 1039 x 321

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1879 x 1130 x 228

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    501 x 321

  • TV Weight without Stand

    37.4

  • TV Weight with Stand

    44

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    49.0

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 300

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096101285

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes (Up to 4 views)

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

