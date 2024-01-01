Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55'' CURVED OLED TV

55'' CURVED OLED TV

55EC930T

55'' CURVED OLED TV

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Warranty

    1 Year (Parts & Labour)

  • Energy Star Rating

    4 1/2 Stars (Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode)

MODEL

  • Device

    OLED

  • Digital TV Reception

    Terrestrial DVB-T2

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes (PAL I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)

  • Screen Size (cm)

    55 : 139

  • Resolution

    FHD 1920 x 1080

  • Backlight Module

    OLED

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Web Browser

    Yes (HTML5) (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Adobe Flash plug-in is not compatible. Content and features will vary from time to time without notice.)

  • Freeview Plus

    Yes (Freeview Plus uses HbbTV technology which combines broadcast and broadband. Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)

  • LG TV Remote App - webOS

    Compatible ('LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)

  • Universal Remote

    Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • SmartShare (Network File Browser)

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes (Uses Bluetooth 3.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products)

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/M2TS /HEVC 30P (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP

  • USB Music Playback Formats

    AAC/MPEG/MP3/PCM/DTS

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide

    Yes (Built-In)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)

  • Magic Remote Voice

    Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)

  • Processor

    Dual Core

  • Miracast

    Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature.)

  • Skype

    Compatible (Video call camera (AN-VC500) required and available for purchase seperately.)

  • Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

    Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)

  • Internal Memory

    3.9Gb

  • Time Machine

    Yes (External USB hard drive [min. 40GB] required and sold separately)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)

  • Tuners

    Single

  • HbbTV

    Yes (HbbTV is a web based broadcast. This feature will be enabled by a software update.)

DISPLAY

  • Screen size (in.)

    55" (139cm)

  • Response Time

    0.002mSec

  • Display Type

    Self-Lighting LED

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Curvature

    5000mm Radius

  • Pixel Structure

    WRGB

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D type

    Cinema 3D (FPR)

  • 3D Glasses

    Yes (4 Pairs Included)

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Only for LED Spec

  • Just Scan

    (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes (Resolution Upscaler Basic)

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Only for LED Spec

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Tru Color Generator

    Yes

  • Smart Living Sensor

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Photo,Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard

    Picture Wizard Ⅲ

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom,Cinema Zoom)

  • H.264 Codec

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Set (w/o stand)

    1225 x 715 x 44

  • Included stand

    1225 x 753 x 204

AUDIO

  • Audio Decoder

    AAC/MPEG/MP3/PCM/DTS

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Audio Return Channel

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

SPECIAL

  • Smart TV powered by webOS

    Yes

  • Time Machine

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (3)

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (3)

REAR INTERFACE

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (1)

  • Antenna Input

    1

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1 (Analog audio out)

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Included stand (kg)

    16.7Kg (14.7Kg)

  • Wall Mount

    Compatible with LG OSW100 wall bracket only

