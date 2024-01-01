We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55'' CURVED OLED TV
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year (Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Star Rating
4 1/2 Stars (Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode)
MODEL
-
Device
OLED
-
Digital TV Reception
Terrestrial DVB-T2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes (PAL I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
-
Screen Size (cm)
55 : 139
-
Resolution
FHD 1920 x 1080
-
Backlight Module
OLED
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Web Browser
Yes (HTML5) (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Adobe Flash plug-in is not compatible. Content and features will vary from time to time without notice.)
-
Freeview Plus
Yes (Freeview Plus uses HbbTV technology which combines broadcast and broadband. Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
LG TV Remote App - webOS
Compatible ('LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Universal Remote
Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
SmartShare (Network File Browser)
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Uses Bluetooth 3.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/M2TS /HEVC 30P (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
AAC/MPEG/MP3/PCM/DTS
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Processor
Dual Core
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature.)
-
Skype
Compatible (Video call camera (AN-VC500) required and available for purchase seperately.)
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)
-
Internal Memory
3.9Gb
-
Time Machine
Yes (External USB hard drive [min. 40GB] required and sold separately)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD)
-
Tuners
Single
-
HbbTV
Yes (HbbTV is a web based broadcast. This feature will be enabled by a software update.)
DISPLAY
-
Screen size (in.)
55" (139cm)
-
Response Time
0.002mSec
-
Display Type
Self-Lighting LED
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Curvature
5000mm Radius
-
Pixel Structure
WRGB
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
3D Glasses
Yes (4 Pairs Included)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Only for LED Spec
-
Just Scan
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (Resolution Upscaler Basic)
-
Dynamic Scanning
Only for LED Spec
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Photo,Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard
Picture Wizard Ⅲ
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom,Cinema Zoom)
-
H.264 Codec
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Set (w/o stand)
1225 x 715 x 44
-
Included stand
1225 x 753 x 204
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
AAC/MPEG/MP3/PCM/DTS
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
SPECIAL
-
Smart TV powered by webOS
Yes
-
Time Machine
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
USB 2.0
Yes (3)
-
HDMI Input
Yes (3)
REAR INTERFACE
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
Antenna Input
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone Out
1 (Analog audio out)
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Included stand (kg)
16.7Kg (14.7Kg)
-
Wall Mount
Compatible with LG OSW100 wall bracket only
