55" Full HD OLED Smart Digital TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
PICTURE
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Biliion Rich Color
Yes
-
Dimming (Set Spec.)
Pixel Diming
-
Black
Perfect Black
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance
-
Color Master Engine
Yes
-
- Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
- True Color Accuracy
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System (ch)
2.0 ch
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
- Clear Voice
Clear Voice II
SMART TV
-
OS (Operating System)
webOS 2.0
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - HDMI (6G/3G)
6G : 1ea
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 2ea
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - HDMI (6G/3G)
6G : 3ea
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - USB (3.0/2.0)
3.0 : 1ea
