OLED65E6V

(2)
TVs : 65" OLED Infinite Contrast TV OLED65E6V
All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Device

    OLED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    Perfect Mastering Engine

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes

  • ColorPrime

    Perfect Color

  • 3D Color Mapping

    Yes

  • Illuminace sensor

    Color Sensor

  • Color Depth

    Billion Rich Colors

  • 4K Upscaler

    Yes

  • Smart Content Optimizer

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    40W / 2.2ch (WF:20W)

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes DTS HD

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    OLED Surround

  • harman/kardon Sound

    Yes

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Yes Hi-Fi Audio

  • TV Installation Type

    Yes (Included in Magic Sound Tuning)

  • Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA, apt-X

FEATURES

  • Main Feature - Magic Zoom

    Yes

  • Main Feature - Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • Main Feature - STB Control

    Yes Differs by countries

  • Main Feature - My Channels

    Yes (RF Only)

  • Main Feature - My Starter

    Yes

  • Main Feature - Channel Advisor

    Yes

  • Main Feature - Multi-view

    Yes

  • Main Feature - LG Content Store

    Yes (Differs by countries)

  • Main Feature - Web Browser

    Yes

  • DVR(Time Machine) - Recording (External HDD / Memory Needed)

    Yes

  • DVR(Time Machine) - Time Shift (External HDD Needed)

    Yes (RF/Composite)

  • Smart Share - Media Share - Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Smart Share - Media Share - Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Smart Share - Screen Share - WiDi

    Yes

  • Smart Share - Screen Share - Miracast

    Yes

  • Smart Share - Screen Share - DLNA(Network File Broswer)

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • TV - Side(Jack Type) - CI Slot

    1

  • TV - Side(Jack Type) - HDMI6G : 422 / HDR Support3G : 420

    4 (6G)

  • TV -Side(Jack Type) - USB

    3 (3.0 : 1 / 2.0 : 2)

  • TV - Rear(Jack Type) - RF In

    2

  • TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

    1 (Gender)

  • TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1 (Gender)

  • TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • TV - Rear(Jack Type) - LAN

    1

  • TV - Rear(Jack Type) - RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Headphone out / Line out

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • # of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

    2

  • Remote Controller

    MR16 / SP16

  • AV / Component Gender

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Weight(kg) - 1) SET (w/o stand)

    22.8kg

  • Weight(kg) - 2) SET w/ stand

    2Kg

  • WxHxD(mm) - 1) SET (w/o stand)

    1461x893x56.7mm

  • WxHxD(mm) - 2) SET (w/ Stand)

    1461x893x200mm

What people are saying

