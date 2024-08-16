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100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + FREE 55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV 2025

100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + FREE 55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV 2025

100QNED85B8.OLED001
Front view of 100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + FREE 55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV 2025 100QNED85B8.OLED001
LG 100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + FREE 55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV 2025, 100QNED85B8.OLED001
LG 100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + FREE 55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV 2025, 100QNED85B8.OLED001
Front view of 100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + FREE 55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV 2025 100QNED85B8.OLED001
LG 100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + FREE 55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV 2025, 100QNED85B8.OLED001
LG 100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + FREE 55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV 2025, 100QNED85B8.OLED001

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing experience on a Ultra Big TV
  • LG's unique wide color gamut technology delivers incredibly rich color palette with Dynamic QNED Color Pro
  • Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • The AI button unlocks AI Hub for a smart, personalized experience, secured by LG Shield
More
Products in this Bundle: 1
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

OLED55C56LA

55 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025

Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro through a split aurora-lit glacier mountain scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and refined contrast to achieve greater precision and clarity.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG QNED evo Mini LED bring big size and color to every scene?

LG QNED evo’s Dynamic QNED Color Pro, which is certified for 100% Color Volume, and Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro's advanced dimming zones, come together to deliver ultra-vivid color and detail. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience from sports to movies and beyond on an ultra big screen.

Ultra Big TV

Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen

Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED evo Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colors and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.1)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features the Eyesafe RPF 35 certification as verified by UL, indicating verified for reduced blue light performance.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features the Eyesafe RPF 35 certification as verified by UL, indicating verified for reduced blue light performance.

UL-verified for low blue light — ultra-big picture that's comfortable for your eyes31)

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

LG’s Nano-based color gamut technology delivers 100% Color Volume on your TV

View more dynamic and vibrant color in motion with LG’s Nano-based wider color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s color reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED Color Pro.2)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and our new light boosting algorithm deliver brighter visuals.

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K OLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    40W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1222 x 703 x 45.1

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    14.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1222 x 703 x 45.1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1222 x 757 x 230

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1360 x 810 x 187

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    470 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14.1

  • TV Weight with Stand

    16.0

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    21.3

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096673829

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

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