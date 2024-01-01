Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 120Hz Smart TV & Free S95TR Soundbar and Rear Speakers

100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 120Hz Smart TV & Free S95TR Soundbar and Rear Speakers

100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 120Hz Smart TV & Free S95TR Soundbar and Rear Speakers

100QNED86A6.S95TR
  • front
  • front
  • front
front
front
front

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Harmonious Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
All Spec

Key Specs

Number of Channels

9.1.5

Output Power

810 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

1250 x 63 x 135 mm

Rear Speaker

159 x 223 x 142 mm

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091938206

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

USB

1

Works with Alexa

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

Optical

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

9.1.5

Number of Speakers

17 EA

Output Power

810 W

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1250 x 63 x 135 mm

Rear Speaker

159 x 223 x 142 mm

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

WEIGHT

Main

5.65 kg

Rear Speaker (2EA)

4.08 kg

Subwoofer

10.0 kg

Gross Weight

26.4 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

65 W

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

40 W

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 