100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 120Hz Smart TV & Free S95TR Soundbar and Rear Speakers
Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Harmonious Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
- Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
- Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
-
100 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Magic Remote webOS25 2025
-
9.1.5 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S95TR
All Spec
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
9.1.5
-
Output Power
-
810 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
Main
-
1250 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
159 x 223 x 142 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806091938206
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
USB
-
1
-
Works with Alexa
-
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
-
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
Works with Google Home
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
9.1.5
-
Number of Speakers
-
17 EA
-
Output Power
-
810 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
1250 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
159 x 223 x 142 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
5.65 kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
-
4.08 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
10.0 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
26.4 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
65 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
40 W
