LG 47" CINEMA 3D SMART TV

Specs

47LB720T

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Device

    LED

  • Screen Size

    47

  • BLU Type (only for LED series)

    Direct

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Basic

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Tru Color Generator

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard III

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes(16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

    (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • H.264 Codec

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.1 Speaker System

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes : Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game

  • Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

    24W

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

    FPR

  • Supporting Format

    S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

  • Format Auto Detection

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • Depth Control

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 2D to 3D Mode

    5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • 3D Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Ready

SMART SHARE

  • Screen Share - MHL

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Yes

TIME MACHINE

  • Recording time of embeded memory

    B/In memory size: 3.9 GB 1. Soruce : HD : High quality : 27Min, Normal quality: 2H 8Min 2. Source : SD or Analog : High quality : 1H 42Min, Normal quality : 2H 51Min (Normal Quality available After software upgrade)

  • Time Shift - R-HDD(Removable Hard Disk Drive)

    Yes

USB 2.0

  • DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)

    Divx HD

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

SPECIAL

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    1 (H)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Sharing Component)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Sharing Composite)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1(H)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W

DIMENSIONS

  • Weight(kg) - 1) SET (w/o stand)

    12.8Kg

  • Weight(kg) - 2) w/ stand

    19Kg

  • WxHxD(mm) - 1) SET (w/o stand)

    47"(1061x623x55.1)

  • WxHxD(mm) - 2) w/ Stand

    47"(1061x670x247)

