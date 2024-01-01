49" Full HD LED Smart Digital TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (Inch)
49
-
Resolution
1920*1080
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Color Master Engine
Yes
-
- Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
HEVC Decoder
2K@60P,10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
2K@60P,8bit
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W
-
Speaker System (ch)
2.0 ch
-
Surround Mode
Virtual surround Plus
-
- Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
TV Installation Type
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA
SMART TV
-
OS (Operating System)
webOS 3.5
-
- Processor
Dual
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom
-
Magic Link
Yes (Except Youtube in Iran, Syria, Sudan)
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
SMART CONVERGENCE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
Yes
-
Mobile TV On (Turn on TV by Mobile)
Yes
-
- WiFi TV On
Yes
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
Yes
-
Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Live Play Back (External Recording)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
OSD Language
14ea English, Spanish(español), French(français), Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa 12ea(Iran) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese Thai, Arabic, Farsi, Kurdish 10ea (YK) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese(Tiếng Việt) Thai, Hebrew
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
T- : DVB-T/T2
-
[DVB] Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Different by country (MHEG: Republic of South Africa)
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
EPG(8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2
-
- ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes(Side HDMI1)
-
USB
1
-
LAN
Yes
-
Component / Comosite in
1
-
Composite In (AV)
1
-
RF In
T/T2 : 1, T2/C/S2 : 2
-
Wifi (802.11.ac or 802.11.n)
802.11ac(only)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
T/T2 : 1, T2/C/S2 : 2
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio) : 5
1
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio) : 3
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
-
LAN
Yes
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
HDMI (6G/3G)
2ea
-
- ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (HDMI1)
-
USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 1ea
-
CI Slot
T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :YES
DESIGN
-
Design
C/Top
ECO
-
High Effeicency Display mode (M+)
TBD
-
Energy saving mode
Default OFF
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
(100~240Vac 50-60 )
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption(Max)
Different by Country and inch
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
L-con
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
-
Batteries (for Remote Control)
Yes
