CINEMA 3D Smart TV with webOS
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device
LED
-
Screen Size
55
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Direct
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Basic
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes(16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
H.264 Codec
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System
-
Sound Mode
6 modes : Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
20W
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART SHARE
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
Recording time of embeded memory
B/In memory size: 3.9 GB 1. Soruce : HD : High quality : 27Min, Normal quality: 2H 8Min 2. Source : SD or Analog : High quality : 1H 42Min, Normal quality : 2H 51Min (Normal Quality available After software upgrade)
-
Time Shift - R-HDD(Removable Hard Disk Drive)
Yes
USB 2.0
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Divx HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Sharing Component)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Sharing Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1(H)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
DIMENSIONS
-
Weight(kg) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
18.4Kg
-
Weight(kg) - 2) w/ stand
18.7K
-
WxHxD(mm) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
55"(1241x725x55.5)
-
WxHxD(mm) - 2) w/ Stand
55"(1241x775x247)
