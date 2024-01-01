We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" Metallic Design LED Smart Digital TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Direct
-
Hz
50Hz
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
Smart Content Optimizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
20W/2ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes DTS HD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Virtual surround Plus
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
TV Installation Type
Yes 3 modes (Stand Type Ⅰ, Stand Type Ⅱ, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA
FEATURES
-
HW Platform - CPU
Dual
-
Main Feature - Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
Main Feature - My Channels
Yes (RF Only)
-
Main Feature - Web Browser
Yes
-
Smart Share - Media Share - Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Smart Share - Media Share - Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Smart Share - Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
-
Smart Share - Screen Share - Miracast
Yes
-
Smart Share - Screen Share - DLNA(Network File Broswer)
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - CI Slot
1
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - USB
1
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - RF In
2
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1(Common Use for Composite)
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - HDMI
2
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - LAN
1
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
L-con
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
