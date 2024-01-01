Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Classy living room in a penthouse apartment. Beautiful cityscape visible outside the window. A man is sitting on the couch watching content on the wall-mounted TV.

What's the best lifestyle TV for you?

Whatever your lifestyle, there are LG TVs made just for you. From enjoying high-quality content like cinema, sports, and gaming to finding the perfect design piece, discover an LG TV that suits you.

Cinema Lovers Gamers Sports Fans Design Enthusiasts

What makes a TV great for
watching movies?

Thrilling stunts, high-intensity moments, and rich emotions captured in close-ups—these are details that can’t be missed when watching a movie. For ultimate immersion, every element must be rendered with the utmost precision. HDR technology makes this possible enabling enhanced color depth and refined contrast control.¹

What is HDR?

HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a technology standard that enables a wider range of contrast and color expression. On HDR-supported content, every frame can be brighter and more vibrant. Dolby Vision™ is regarded as the highest HDR standard able to express over 68 billion colors with a maximum brightness of 10,000 nits. Its dynamic metadata also provides scene-specific optimized color and brightness for a cinematic viewing experience.

Scene of an astronaut running away from an explosion which is split in half. On one side, the colors and contrast are dull, this is labeled SDR. On the other, it's sharp and vivid, this is labeled HDR.

What makes TVs with Dolby Vision™ special?

With a TV with Dolby Vision™ support, you can enjoy content mastered in Dolby Vision™ from Netflix, Apple TV, and more. Dolby Vision™ has a 68 billion color range that prevents color banding and enables more precise brightness control and color expression. Enjoy cinematic quality even outside the theatre.¹ ²

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. On the TV is a movie, the colors, clarity, and contrast is incredible. The Dolby Vision logo is also visible.

Why are LG TVs good for
watching movies?

Dolby Vision™ brings movies to life in your home cinema. FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation adjusts to environmental lighting to provide picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards. And Dolby Atmos delivers surround sound, making you feel like you're in the center of the action.¹ ³ ⁴ ⁵

Top filmmakers choose LG OLED

LG OLED meets some of the highest cinema standards. Hear how acclaimed industry professionals personally prefer the innovativeness and quality of LG OLED.

Director Sean Baker's interview. His quote is highlighted. The blacks are rich. Overall, it's just an incredible image. Cinematographer Natasha Braier's interview. Her quote is highlighted. That's mainly because only LG OLED represents the colors I intended with a rich spectrum. Cinematographer Walter Volpatto's interview. His quote is highlighted. This allows for detailed color reproduction and contrast to be preserved as the creator intended.

Discover TVs for watching movies, find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ⁶

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch) Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 inch)
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
AI Brightness Control Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65 inch) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65, 55 inch) Brightness Booster (83, 77, 65, 55 inch)
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color
HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision, HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™ FILMMAKER MODE FILMMAKER MODE FILMMAKER MODE
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Dolby Sound Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos
Learn More

What's important in a gaming TV?

Lag and video stuttering are no fun. For the most thrilling adventures and battles, smooth motion is key. A high refresh rate and VRR technology are essential for a seamless gaming experience.

What is a refresh rate?

Refresh rate is the number of times your display updates with a new image per second. Measured in Hz (Hertz), this metric is an indicator of how smooth your screen’s performance can be. A 120Hz refresh rate means the screen refreshes 120 times per second. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the motion, which is most noticeable when playing fast-paced games or watching high-speed content.⁷

Side-by-side comparison of a racing car game and the difference in refresh rate. On one side, the refresh rate is lower resulting in more motion blur. On the other side, the refresh rate is high showing the car completely in focus.

What is VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)?

VRR is a technology that synchronizes the refresh rate of games with your display in real-time. When the refresh rates aren’t synced, this can cause screen tearing and video stuttering. The most popular formats are Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. For gamers, this is a must-have feature for smooth and immersive gameplay.⁸

Hands holding a game controller in front of a TV with a car racing game on the screen. VRR, variable refresh rate logo is visible.

Why are LG TVs good for gaming?

High refresh rates up to 165Hz

Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 165Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 10000 certification. Get your game on without lag or motion blur.³ ⁶ ⁸ ⁹

Car racing game that looks vivid, completely in focus without any distracting motion blur. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 165Hz logo is visible. Other gaming certifications are also seen on the bottom showcasing the LG TV's great gaming performance.

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub 

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences- from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.¹⁰  

Car racing game that looks vivid, completely in focus without any distracting motion blur. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 165Hz logo is visible. Other gaming certifications are also seen on the bottom showcasing the LG TV's great gaming performance.

Play on bigger screens, enjoy more immersive gaming

Larger screens mean more fun. Explore our Ultra Big TVs and take your gaming experience to the next level.³

Living room with a huge LG Ultra Big TV mounted on the wall. On the screen is a car racing game. Because of the screen size, the content feels so much more immersive.

Discover gaming TVs and find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ⁶

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch) Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 inch)
Refresh Rates 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Up to 144Hz Up to 165Hz Up to 144Hz
HDMI features ALLM, eARC, HGiG ALLM, eARC, HGiG ALLM, eARC, HGiG
Motion ClearMR 9000 ClearMR 10000 ClearMR 9000
Gaming Gaming Portal, Game Dashboard & Optimizer Gaming Portal, Game Dashboard & Optimizer Gaming Portal, Game Dashboard & Optimizer
Learn More

How do you get the best sports
viewing experience?

Sports are fast-paced. You need a TV that delivers smooth motion without blur, with a large screen that fully immerses you in the action, and keeps you updated on your favorite teams and stats so you never miss a thing.

For full-on immersion in the action, choose an LG TV

Side-by-side comparison of a baseball game frame. On one side labeled conventional, there's a lot of motion blur around the baseball bat of the player and the baseball. On the other side labeled LG OLED evo, the action is captured perfectly without motion blur.

ClearMR certified by VESA

LG OLED evo is VESA Certified ClearMR display ensuring that even in fast-paced scenes, every image is clear and crisp without any blurry pixels.¹¹

Total immersion on a grand scale

LG Ultra Big TVs offer immersive viewing across a range of sizes, up to 100 inches.

A family is gathered around their LG Ultra Big TV watching an exciting soccer match on the huge screen.

Never miss a sports moment, get an LG AI TV

Sports Portal

Set up a personalized home page for sports. Access sports streaming apps and YouTube highlight clips. With live games, league tables, and matches of your favorite teams all on one screen.³ ¹²

The UI of the Sports Portal page is shown showing you a user can register their teams and how content is organized to be more convenient for a sports fan.

Sports Notification

Register your favorite teams and receive Sports Notifications to keep yourself updated on everything that's happening from match results to

game video highlights.

Sports Notification is shown. It's a reminder of the championship league game that's about to start. CTA buttons are also visible, watch live, watch on app, no alarm.

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.¹³

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Discover your best TV
for watching sports

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ⁶

Table Caption
Features OLED G5 OLED C5 QNED85
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
LG QNED85 product image
QNED85
Display LG OLED evo LG OLED evo LG QNED evo
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65 inch)
Motion ClearMR 10000, TruMotion ClearMR 9000, TruMotion TruMotion
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K
Operating System (OS) webOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports Notification webOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports Notification webOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports Notification
Learn More

What makes LG TVs a great choice for design enthusiasts?

More than just screens, LG TVs can also become an additional design element that fits seamlessly into your space and reflects your lifestyle.

For those who want to make their space surreal

Elevate your space with the high-end design of the world’s first transparent & true wireless TV. See TV visuals blend with reality for a surreal viewing experience like no other.¹⁴

LG OLED T4 in a penthouse apartment. The windows overlook a city skyline and ocean. The LG OLED T4 is in transparent mode displaying an image of a yacht. Because of the position of the TV and the screen's transparency, the yacht looks like it's floating on the ocean outside.

For those who want sleek minimalism
with the latest technology

Eliminate cable clutter and achieve an ultra-clean look with our 4K 144Hz true wireless TV.  Plug in all devices to the Zero Connect Box and simplify your setup with advanced wireless transmission.¹⁵

LG OLED evo AI M5

Wall-mounted LG OLED M5 TV and LG Soundbar in the living room of a classy apartment. Zero Connect Box hidden underneath a side table.

Location-Free

The Zero Connect Box is easy to install. Without the need for a direct TV connection, you can freely design your space.¹⁶

Clutter-Free

Transform your space to be as visually pleasing as possible. Keep everything clean and neat without cable clutter.

Hassle-Free

Plug all your devices into the Zero Connect Box instead of your TV and conveniently create your perfect entertainment setup.

For those who want a sleek, seamless look

When you mount your TV on the wall, its narrow bezels and seamless design ensure that there is no gap.¹⁷

LG OLED evo AI G5

Living room with a wall-mounted LG OLED G5 TV and LG Soundbar seen from the side. This angle highlights its One Wall Design and how its bezels and design are flush-fit to the wall.

For those who want a portable screen

Watch content anywhere and everywhere with LG StanbyMe's portable design. Wireless and with a flexible stand for ultimate mobility and convenience that you can enjoy wherever you go.¹⁸

Woman in her spacious home doing yoga. Beside her is the LG StanbyME TV on a stand. It's in the vertical orientation and is playing the yoga instructional video that the woman is following.

Discover the best choice for design enthusiasts like you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ⁶

Table Caption
Features OLED T4 OLED M5 OLED G5
LG OLED T4 product image
OLED T4
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo
True wireless True wireless True wireless -
Design World's first transparent OLED TV One Wall Design One Wall Design (97, 83, 77, 65, 55 inch)
Size 77 inch Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch)
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
Learn More

Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV

What's the right TV size for your space? >

What is good TV picture quality? >

How do AI TVs enhance Smart TVs? >

Explore All TV Buying Guides >

¹Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

²This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.tomsguide.com/ for more details.

³Screen images simulated.

⁴LG OLED models support Dolby Vision™, HDR10, and HLG. LG QNED models support HDR10 and HLG.

⁵Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
 Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
 Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

⁶Support for some features may vary by region and country.

⁷83/77/65/55 inches of LG OLED G5 only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz. And it runs up to 144Hz on Dolby Vision inputs.

⁸HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR. Support for HGiG may vary by country.

⁹VRR ranges from 60Hz to 165Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. Actual performance may vary depending on setting, network connection, and usage environment.

¹⁰Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
  Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
  Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

¹¹clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.
  Support for this feature may vary by model. ClearMR 10000: Certified for LG OLED G5(83, 77, 65, 55 inch).
  ClearMR 9000: Certified for LG OLED M5(83, 77, 65 inch), LG OLED G5(48 inch), LG OLED C5.

¹²Available content (including sports channels) and apps may vary by league, country and region. Separate subscriptions are required for each sports app and their related services.

¹³Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
  Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and. other. countries.
  Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

¹⁴World’s first transparent TV as compared to traditional TVs that have a tuner for broadcasting.
  The product transparency determined by internal testing is 43%, this may vary depending on the actual usage environment and conditions.

¹⁵4K 144Hz applies to LG OLED M5 83/77/65 inches. 144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
  Wireless LG OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen.
  Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.
  Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
  Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
  Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
  Upon purchase, customers will either receive the LG OLED evo or LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

¹⁶The image featured in Location-Free is an LG Signature OLED M5 TV.

¹⁷Bezel size differs by series and size.
  97/83/77/65/55 inches of LG OLED G5 features One Wall Design.
  48 inch of LG OLED G5 features Ultra Slim Design and is only available in the UK.

¹⁸Simulated scene being shown.
  The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
  Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).
  StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network.
  The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
  Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
  The product is not waterproof.
  Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.

