Person on the couch holding out a remote control. LG AI TV on the wall with LG webOS on the screen.

How do AI TVs enhance Smart TVs?

Enjoy LG AI TVs made to recognize you, understand you, and satisfy your every preference. Discover hyper-personalization powered by next-level AI for a tailored viewing experience, just for you.

What is a Smart TV?

A smart TV is a television that connects to the internet without needing a set-top box or streaming device, allowing you to enjoy on-demand content from apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ while effortlessly linking with other wireless devices.

OTT streaming app icons floating on top of various movie posters.

How does AI enhance the smart TV experience?

AI enables smart TVs to be better connected and more immersive. Acting as the TV’s brain, AI-powered processors ensure smoother performance and seamless app transitions. By learning from user patterns, AI can enhance picture and sound, provide personalized content, and unlock voice control functionality—transforming your whole TV viewing experience.¹

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 is on an advanced-looking circuit board.

The next generation of AI TV

What sets LG AI TV apart?

alpha AI Processor with multiple screens coming from it showing some of the different features available in an LG AI TV from the AI Magic Remote, webOS for AI, AI Picture, and AI sound.

AI TV, dedicated
to you

Enjoy picture and sound that intelligently adapts to your space. With AI-powered personalization, your TV recognizes your preferences, adjusts to your needs, and enhances every moment—just for you.

AI TV, dedicated <br>to you Learn more about LG AI TV

alpha AI Processor for visual & sound, decades in
the making

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning color and brightness while also fine-tuning sound to provide the ultimate immersive viewing experience.

  • AI Picture

  • AI Sound

webOS-powered personalization, optimized for every me

Discover a smarter, more intuitive way to interact with your TV with webOS. AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice for personalization the moment you speak. AI Search helps you find content easily. AI Chatbot and AI Concierge provide real-time recommendations. Paired with the AI Magic Remote, your AI experience is truly seamless and effortless.²

Discover LG AI TV models to find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.³ ⁴

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5 QNED92 QNED85
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
LG QNED92 product image
QNED92
LG QNED85 product image
QNED85
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI Sound Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster Virtual 11.1.2ch, AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster Virtual 9.1.2ch, AI Clear Sound, Dynamic Sound Booster Virtual 9.1.2ch, AI Clear Sound (100 inch), Dynamic Sound Booster (100 inch)
Operating System (OS) webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program webOS25, webOS Re:new program
webOS features AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, Picture/Sound Wizard, AI magic remote
Learn More

Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV

What's the right TV size for your space? >

What is good TV picture quality? >

What's the best lifestyle TV for you? >

Explore All TV Buying Guides >

¹Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
  Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and their related services.
  Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
  Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

²AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
  Some features may require an internet connection.
  AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
  AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
  AI Voice ID may show reduced or limited content depending on region and network connectivity.
  Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
  AI Voice ID works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
  AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
  In the US and Korea, AI Search uses the LLM Model.
  AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
  It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
  Some features may require an internet connection.
  AI Concierge's supported menus and apps may vary by country.
  AI Concierge's menus displayed may be different upon release.
  AI Concierge's keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

³Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

⁴Support for this feature may vary by region and country.

