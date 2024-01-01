We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 105" ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen size (in.)
105
-
Display Type
LED
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
Yes
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D type
FPR
-
Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
2D to 3D
Yes
-
3D to 2D
Yes
-
2D to 3D Depth control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
2D to 3D Viewpoint control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1)
-
Just Scan
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Smart Picture Mode
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Photo, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard
Picture Wizard Ⅲ
-
HEVC Codec
4K/60p
-
H.264 Codec
4K/30p
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Output
150W (Front : 15W+15W / Center 10W+10W Woofer 30W+30W / Height 10W+10W Surround 10W+10W)
-
Speaker System
7.2 Speaker System
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Surround System
ULTRA Surround
-
Sound Status Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
2 modes (Off, Stand Type)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
DVR
-
Multi-Tasking HDD
External Hard Drive
-
External Input Record
External Hard Drive
-
Recording
External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record
-
Watch & Record
RF/Composit
-
Time Shift (live playback)
Manual, According to broadcasting information, On Now, Natural voice recognition, Series
-
Reserved record
Yes
SMART TV (WEBOS)
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My apps)
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
Live Menu
Recommended, Channels, Search, Recorded
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
Yes
-
Media Share - LG Cloud
Yes (S/W update)
-
Media Share - Google Dial
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes (MHL 2.0)
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
Set Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
USB 2.0
2
-
USB 3.0
1
-
HDMI (4K 60p)
4
-
CI slot
1
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes
-
Full Scart
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
LAN
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1
-
Headphone Out
1-Sharing External Speaker out(Analog audio out) & headphone out
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
USB
-
Divx (HD)
Yes
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3(DDP), AAC, AAC HE, MPEG-1 Layer I&II, MP3, PCM, DTS
DIMENSIONS - WXHXD (MM)
-
Including stand (mm)
2494 x 1512 x 486
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Included stand (kg)
155
-
In Carton
215
