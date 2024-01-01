Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 105" ULTRA HD TV

105UC9T

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen size (in.)

    105

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)

    Yes

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D type

    FPR

  • Format

    S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

  • 2D to 3D

    Yes

  • 3D to 2D

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Depth control

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • 2D to 3D Viewpoint control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 2D to 3D Mode

    5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Picture Mode

    Yes

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • Format Auto Detection

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Ready

VIDEO

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1)

  • Just Scan

    (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes (4K)

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Tru Color Generator

    Yes

  • Smart Living Sensor

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Smart Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Photo, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard

    Picture Wizard Ⅲ

  • HEVC Codec

    4K/60p

  • H.264 Codec

    4K/30p

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    150W (Front : 15W+15W / Center 10W+10W Woofer 30W+30W / Height 10W+10W Surround 10W+10W)

  • Speaker System

    7.2 Speaker System

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • Surround System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Sound Status Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    2 modes (Off, Stand Type)

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice 2)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

  • apt-X Encoder

    Yes

DVR

  • Multi-Tasking HDD

    External Hard Drive

  • External Input Record

    External Hard Drive

  • Recording

    External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record

  • Watch & Record

    RF/Composit

  • Time Shift (live playback)

    Manual, According to broadcasting information, On Now, Natural voice recognition, Series

  • Reserved record

    Yes

SMART TV (WEBOS)

  • Launcher (Recent / Home / My apps)

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • Live Menu

    Recommended, Channels, Search, Recorded

SMART SHARE

  • Media Share - Remote App

    Yes

  • Media Share - Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Media Share - LG Cloud

    Yes (S/W update)

  • Media Share - Google Dial

    Yes

  • Screen Share - Miracast

    Yes

  • Screen Share - MHL

    Yes (MHL 2.0)

  • Screen Share - WiDi

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • EPG(SI)

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in

    Set Built-in

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Simplink

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • USB 2.0

    2

  • USB 3.0

    1

  • HDMI (4K 60p)

    4

  • CI slot

    1

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    Yes

  • Full Scart

    1

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • LAN

    1

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1-Sharing External Speaker out(Analog audio out) & headphone out

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

USB

  • Divx (HD)

    Yes

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3(DDP), AAC, AAC HE, MPEG-1 Layer I&II, MP3, PCM, DTS

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD (MM)

  • Including stand (mm)

    2494 x 1512 x 486

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Included stand (kg)

    155

  • In Carton

    215

