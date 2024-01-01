We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" Ultra HD Smart Digital TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
3840*2160
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
True Motion / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)
TM100(Refresh Rate 50 Hz)
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index) / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)
Refer to the 'PMI Sheet'
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
- HDR10
Different by region
*Refer to HDR Format support sheet
-
- HLG
Different by region
*Refer to HDR Format support sheet
-
Color Master Engine
Yes
-
- Upscaler
4K Upscaler
AUDIO
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
OS (Operating System)
webOS 3.5
-
Magic Remote
B-in
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Universal Control
(Different by country)
UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran, Nigeria, Algeria,Egypt
-
Magic Link
Yes (Except Youtube in Iran, Syria, Sudan)
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
SMART CONVERGENCE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
Yes
-
Mobile TV On (Turn on TV by Mobile)
Yes
-
- WiFi TV On
Yes
-
- BLE TV On
Yes
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
Yes
-
Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Live Play Back (External Recording)
Yes
-
STT (Speech To Text)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
OSD Language
14ea English, Spanish(español), French(français), Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa 12ea(Iran) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese Thai, Arabic, Farsi, Kurdish 10ea (YK) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese(Tiếng Việt) Thai, Hebrew
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
T- : DVB-T/T2
V(Y)- : DVB-T2/C/S2
-
[DVB] Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Different by country
(MHEG: Republic of South Africa)
-
[DVB] CI + (Common Interface)
T2/C/S2 :Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
EPG(8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
3
-
USB
2
-
LAN
Yes
-
CI Slot
T2/C/S2 :Yes
-
RF In
T/T2 : 1, T2/C/S2 : 2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1 (Phone Jack Type)
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
T/T2 : 1, T2/C/S2 : 2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
-
LAN
Yes
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1 (Phone Jack Type)
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
CI Slot
T2/C/S2 :Yes
DESIGN
-
Design
C/Top
POWER
-
Power Consumption(Max)
Different by Country and inch
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
MR15RA
