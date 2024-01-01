LG UHD TV 43 inch UK6300 Series IPS 4K Display 4K HDR Smart LED TV w/ ThinQ AI

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
43"
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
TM100(Refresh Rate 50 Hz)
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Picture Master Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HEVC
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60P, 10bit
-
SHVC
4K@60P, 10bit
SOUND
-
Output
20 W
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
Surround Mode
DTS Virtual:X
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
Audio Upscaler
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA,apt-X
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Focus Zoom
Yes
-
Live Zoom
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile App (LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
WiF TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes (Bluetooth)
-
Miracast Overlay / Miracast
Miracast
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
BROADCASTING RECEPTION
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
JACK
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (Side, HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
T2/C/S2 : 2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
T2/C : 1 (Rear, RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V4.2)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR18
-
Batteries
Yes (MR18 : AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D
977x629x216
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.